PM Modi working on 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas', Congress busy 'criticising': Ram Temple chief priest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

Reacting to the remarks of Congress leader Udit Raj over his "Manuvad" remark, Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das Ji Maharaj slammed the grand old party, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' but Congress is only working on "criticising" the Prime Minister.

This comes after Congress leader Udit Raj evoked a new controversy by saying that "Manuvad is returning after 500 years."

"What the PM is doing is 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'. They (Congress) want to come into power but they are not going to get any power. Because the public gives power, and these people have no interest in the public. They are only working on criticising the Prime Minister. Nothing is going to work," Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest said on Monday.

After facing flak, Udit Raj clarified his post and stated that he is not opposing the Ram Temple and that his tweet should not be seen in connection with the mandir.

"Why did the BJP and Godi media get angry when I wrote about the return of Manuwad? I didn't understand! The CM of Assam writes on X that it is the duty of Shudras to serve the upper castes and when I protested, he deleted it and ran away. Modi ji wrote the book Karmayoga in 2007 that manual scavengers experience spirituality. During the inauguration of the Ram Mandir programme, PM Modi met the Nishad family and propagated that Modi is Lord Ram and went to ask for help crossing the river. If Modi ji had gone as a citizen or as a PM, it would not have been publicised that he had gone to meet the Nishad family, and now the BJP has tried to backfire, or that he had gone to meet the beneficiary," Udit Raj posted on X on Monday (in Hindi).

"Since 2014, by continuously giving the country's resources to the capitalists, they have been snatching away the jobs of Dalits and backward classes and making education more expensive. They are against the caste census. The movement against the Mandal Commission was diverted into the form of construction of Ram Temple. Media people tried to confuse me by saying it meant I was opposing Ram Temple, but I said it was not so. Congress did not oppose the construction at all. Only RSS people are being recruited in educational institutions. What all this shows is the return of Manuwad," he added.

In 2024, Narendra Modi will again become the Prime Minister, Ram Janambhoomi chief priest asserted. "It is definite that the BJP will make government in 2024 once again and Narendra Modi will become the prime minister," he said.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.