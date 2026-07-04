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PM Modi wishes Trump, Americans on 250th Independence Day, hails India-US Ties: 'Force for global good'

According to Modi added that India and the US share a bond that goes beyond strategy. He said both countries are bound by their belief in democracy, the rule of law, and the potential of their citizens.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 08:58 PM IST

PM Modi wishes Trump, Americans on 250th Independence Day, hails India-US Ties: 'Force for global good'
Image source: ANI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Donald Trump and Americans on the 250th Independence Day of the United States. He described India-US ties as a force driving global good, grounded in common democratic principles.

PM Modi wishes Americans 'on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians'

PM Modi took to his official social media handle X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic 250th anniversary of your Independence."

According to Modi added that India and the US share a bond that goes beyond strategy. He said both countries are bound by their belief in democracy, the rule of law, and the potential of their citizens.

PM Modi pushes for stronger India-US ties

Expressing faith in future cooperation, the Prime Minister said he looks forward to the next 250 years bringing more prosperity and peace to the US, and taking the India-US partnership to new milestones.

“May the next 250 years bring even greater prosperity, peace and progress for America and take the India-US partnership to new heights," he further wrote.

Modi-Trump meet

PM Modi’s message came weeks after he and Trump met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France — their first face-to-face meeting since February 2025.

The two leaders met for the first time in 16 months in the French town of Evian-les-Bains. Trump called the discussion with PM Modi “very good” and hinted at ongoing strategic collaboration between Washington and New Delhi.

The meeting was seen as important as it took place while both sides were working to repair relations affected by tariff disagreements, Trump’s claims of mediating the India-Pakistan conflict, stricter US immigration rules impacting Indians, and the recent deaths of three Indian sailors in US military strikes on commercial ships near Oman.

US celebrates 250 years of independence

President Donald Trump is expected to take center stage for DC’s Fourth of July celebrations, with a speech on the National Mall followed by a major fireworks show, according to a report by AP.

The holiday will be marked nationwide with parades, fireworks and community celebrations. Philadelphia, site of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, is offering free cupcakes and a six-hour pop concert. Meanwhile, Reuters said New York City’s events will include tall ships from several countries.

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