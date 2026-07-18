PM Modi wishes Skyroot success for maiden Vikram-1 launch, calls it 'historic new frontier'

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday wished Skyroot Aerospace success for the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1 at 11:30 am from Sriharikota. He called it a 'historic new frontier' for India's private space sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his best wishes to Skyroot Aerospace ahead of the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1.

In a post on X, Modi called the 11:30 am launch from Sriharikota a "historic new frontier" for India's space journey and a major milestone for the private space sector. "At 11:30 am today, Skyroot Aerospace will undertake the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle," he said.

Modi said the four-stage rocket is designed for rapid and on-demand launch services. "This mission highlights the talent, determination and entrepreneurial spirit of our youth. It also shows how our space-sector reforms are unlocking new opportunities for innovation and enterprise," he added.

He urged Indians, especially young people, to follow the launch and support it with #IndiaWithVikram1. "May Vikram-1 soar high, create history and inspire a generation of innovators," he said.

A historic new frontier for India’s space journey!



At 11:30 AM today, Skyroot Aerospace will undertake the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India’s first privately developed launch vehicle.



This four-stage rocket is designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services.… pic.twitter.com/1qFVTwNOuZ July 18, 2026

What is Mission Aagaman?

The mission, named Mission Aagaman, will see Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace attempt to place satellites into orbit using a launch vehicle built entirely by a private Indian company. Lift-off is scheduled from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

All about Vikram-1

Standing 24 metres tall, Vikram-1 uses a lightweight carbon-composite structure. It has three solid-fuel stages and a liquid-fuelled orbital adjustment module.

The rocket can carry payloads of up to 350 kg to a 450-km Low Earth Orbit at 60-degree inclination. One of the payloads is Diamond Lotus, a lab-grown diamond developed by Bengaluru-based Cosmos Diamonds.

Growth of India's private space sector

IN-SPACe Technical Director Rajesh Jothi said the launch shows how fast India's private space ecosystem has grown since the 2020 reforms.

"We started with hardly five or six startup companies, and today we have more than 400 startups," Jothi told ANI. "If this succeeds, it is going to give a boost to both the small satellite market and the small launch vehicle market," he added.

Skyroot Co-founder Naga Bharath Daka called it a "historic milestone "We started Skyroot around eight years ago with an aim to build affordable, reliable rockets from India to the world... All our effort and the team's effort are culminating today," he said.