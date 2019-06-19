PM Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi on his birthday, says 'May he be blessed with good health and long life'

Wishing Congress president a Happy Birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday took to Twitter and wished good health and a long life to Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi was born on this day in 1970.

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," he said in a tweet.

Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2019

The two leaders are far apart to each other on the basis of their ideologies and have been involved in a war of words ever since Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi during his post-election results Wayanad visit attacked PM Modi and alleged that he represents the worst sentiments of India.

Rahul Gandhi had further said that Modi represents anger, hatred, insecurity and lies. "Modi is the idea of division and people of India are going to pay a price of his politics."

While the 2019 elections were on, Rahul Gandhi had said that PM Modi will not be the Prime Minister after elections, however, the BJP-led NDA won with a thumping majority and bagged over 350 seats in 2019 general elections.