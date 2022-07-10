PM Modi will meet same fate as Sri Lankan Prez Rajapaksa: TMC MLA

File Photo

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Idris Ali stated on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the same fate as Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was forced to flee his official residence in Colombo when enraged anti-government protestors surged in, reported India Today.

The TMC MLA made the statement after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not invited to the scheduled inauguration of the Sealdah Metro station of the East-West circuit in Kolkata on July 11.

West Bengal minister and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim alleged that the central government had "no regard for democratic principles".

"The East-West Metro project is being implemented with the mutual cooperation of the state and Centre. The move to leave out the chief minister stemmed from narrow political considerations," he said.

The BJP, meanwhile, hit back and stated that the TMC government, which "never extends invitation" to saffron camp MPs and MLAs for state programmes, should get to taste its own medicine.

"None of our MLAs and MPs gets invited to any state functions including administrative meetings. The CM, too, should not complain for not getting an invitation," said BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

Even before this, Mamata Banerjee was not invited to a program presided over by Home Minister Amit Shah at Victoria Memorial. Then TMC had accused the central government of doing politics of division in this matter. However, then the BJP retaliated and said that this tradition has been started by TMC itself.