PM Modi will hoist Saffron Flag at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir: What's the significance behind?

Ayodhya is set for historic moment today on November 25, as PM Narendra Modi will ceremonially hoist a saffron flag atop of the spire of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The event is described as the second 'pran pratistha', almost a year after the consecration of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum on January 22, 2024.

What is the significance of Dhwajarohan ceremony?

The Dhwajarohan ceremony is scheduled to take place during the auspicious Abhijeet Muhurat, which marks the symbolic completion of the temple’s construction.This is the temple's transition from a construction site to a fully sovereign divine abode of Lord Ram.

The timing aligns with Abhijeet Muhurat, between 11:58 am and 1 pm, which is being considered one of the most auspicious time for sacred ceremonies and which coincides with Lord Ram’s birth constellation. The ceremony will take place on Vivah Panchami, the day marking the divine marriage of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

The “second pran pratishtha,” now symbolises the activation of the entire temple complex, including all 44 doors that will now open for full rituals.

PM Modi on the event

PM Modi to hoist a sacred saffron flag atop the 161-foot shikhara of the newly completed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. On X, he wrote, 'Lord Shri Ram is the soul of India, the basis of its consciousness and its pride. For me, it is a matter of supreme fortune that tomorrow, on 25 November, at around 10 a.m., I will have the opportunity for darshan and worship in the divine and magnificent Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex in Ayodhya. Thereafter, at around 12 noon, I will witness the historic moment of the formal hoisting of the saffron flag atop the sacred temple of Shri Ram Lala. This flag is a symbol of Lord Shri Ram's radiance, valor and his ideals, as well as our faith, spirituality and cultural heritage. Jai Shri Ram!.'

The saffron flag

The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition. The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound.

The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya. The flag was crafted over 25 days by a specialist parachute manufacturing company in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, using durable parachute-grade cloth for longevity.