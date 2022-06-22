PM Modi will have to withdraw 'Agnipath' scheme: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Centre was "weakening" the army through the 'Agnipath' scheme, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to withdraw the military recruitment initiative just like the farm laws were rolled back.

The former Congress chief also expressed gratitude to party members for their assistance during his questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. He claimed that he was not alone during the questioning but rather had the support of everyone who is fighting for democracy.

The biggest issue in the country is of jobs and the government has broken the "spine of the country" by harming small and medium businesses, Gandhi said, addressing Congress parliamentarians and legislators from across the country who converged at the party headquarters here to express solidarity with him after he was questioned by the ED.

He alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "handed the country to two-three industrialists" and now the last resort of jobs in the army has also been "closed".

The Chinese army is "sitting on our land" and rather than strengthening the army the government is "weakening it," he added.

"When there is a war, results of this will be evident...They are weakening the army, it will harm the country and they call themselves nationalists," Gandhi said.

"I had said about farm laws that Modiji will have to take them back and he did. Now, the Congress is saying Prime Minister Modi will have to withdraw the Agnipath scheme and all the youth are standing with us on this," he said.

Several opposition leaders have hit out at the government over the introduction of the Agnipath scheme in the army recruitement plan, saying that this will raise unemployment among the youths of India, and will also led to the wastage of training funds.

Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also urged PM Modi to withdraw the scheme after nationwide outrage by army aspirants.