PM Modi welcomes Putin in India, from hugs to sharing same car, Russian leader’s gets grand welcome, WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin in a grand way going to extent of even breaking the protocol by receiving a head of state himself. In a rare but sweet gesture, while receiving Russian President Vladimir Putin at Delhi Airport on Thursday evening, PM Modi hugged the Russian leader, highlighting strong ties between India and Russia including the strategic partnership while showing the strong bond between the two leaders.
How did PM Modi welcome Putin?
After greeting various officials, the Russian President stood alongside PM Modi to watch performances specially prepared for his welcome at the airport, signifying blending cultures between the countries. The leaders of the two countries travelled in the same car, as they departed from the Palam Technical Airport in Delhi.
PM Modi and Vladimir Putin’s bonhomie have always been a separate scene from the rest of the events at the times of their meetings. Earlier, it was apparant during their meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, on September 1. PM Modi and the Russian President shared a car ride to the venue of the bilateral meet in the Russian President's Aurus Senat.Russian President Vladimir Putin waited for about 10 minutes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join him for the drive.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India on Thursday for a 2-day state visit. Putin's visit to India highlights Russia's efforts to maintain global influence despite Western isolation.