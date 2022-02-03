‘PM Modi wearing Army uniform in Kashmir is punishable offence’: UP court issues notice to PMO

A notice has been issued to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) by a district court in Uttar Pradesh after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore the Indian Army uniform during his visit to Kashmir last year while interacting with Army personnel.

The notice was issued to PMO after a plea was filed in the Prayagraj district court in Uttar Pradesh, stating that PM Modi wearing the uniform was illegal under Section 140 of the Indian Penal Code, and should be termed as a punishable offence.

Section 140 of the Indian Penal Code states that wearing garb or carrying tokens used by soldiers, sailors or airmen is an offence punishable. The plea was filed in the Prayagraj district court in this regard, after which notice was sent to the PMO.

As per Dainik Bhaskar reports, district judge Nalin Kumar Srivastava issued a notice to the PMO as well as Advocate Rakesh Nath Pandey, who had moved the application under section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (which empowers Magistrate to order an investigation into a cognizable offence).

The plea has been filed by Pandey before a district judge, and now the matter will be heard by the court on March 2. Earlier, the application was initially filed by Pandey in December in front of chief judicial magistrate Harendra Nath, who rejected the plea.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Diwali with soldiers and Indian Army personnel. He further highlighted the advancements made by the Centre for the benefit of the defence sector.

During his visit, PM Modi said, “I have spent each Diwali with soldiers guarding our borders. Today, I have brought along with me the blessings of crores of Indians for our soldiers here.”

The prime minister further added, “Our soldiers are the ‘suraksha kawach’ of ‘Maa Bharti’. It is because of you all that people of our country can sleep peacefully and there is happiness during festivals.”