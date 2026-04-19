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PM Modi warns TMC goons over corruption, accuses party of not extending benefits to women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday has criticsed the ruling Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) for doing injustice to women in Bengal and warned TMC’s “goons and syndicates” to surrender before the results of the elections.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 06:27 PM IST

PM Modi warns TMC goons over corruption, accuses party of not extending benefits to women
PM Modi has warned TMC goons over corruption, accused party over women's welfare
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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 is only few days ahead with first phase of voting scheduled for April 23 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday has criticsed the ruling Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) for doing injustice to women in Bengal and warned TMC’s “goons and syndicates” to surrender before the results of the elections. 

PM Modi warns TMC 

Addressing an election rally for the BJP in Bishnupur, PM Modi said, “I am giving one last chance to all TMC goons, syndicates, and corrupt elements. Surrender at your nearest police station before April 29. No one will be spared after May 4. The mafia of Bishnupur and TMC's syndicate, listen carefully, this will no longer be tolerated.” 

He said, “The safety of sisters and your prosperity are the priorities of the BJP. Even now, due to the corruption of the TMC government, the women of Bengal do not receive the benefits they receive under the BJP government in neighbouring states of Assam, Tripura, Odisha and Bihar. If the BJP government is formed in Bengal, poor women will receive free rations, and no one will be able to steal their rations.” 

BJP’s support for women 

His statement came in the context of the failed push for implementing the Women’s Reservation Act in Parliament. Addressing an election rally in the Bankur area, PM Modi said that women’s empowerment is BJP’s main political agenda and posed it as the biggest advocate for women’s safety, right and participation in society.  

Addressing a rally in Bankura, PM Modi said the thousands of people that have attended his rally only shows public anger against the “ruthless” TMC government and a growing wish for the BJP to enter Bengal. “As you may have seen in Parliament, the TMC has once again betrayed the women of Bengal. This is the very same TMC that repeatedly breaks laws and rules for the benefit of infiltrators. It is also the same party that is actively promoting religion-based reservations. In doing so, it is undermining the spirit of the Constitution,” he said. 

He further claimed that the BJP has a massive support from women across the country and emphasised on the need to expand their role in building a “Viksit Bharat,” including encouraging greater participation of women in politics. 

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