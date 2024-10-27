In his ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast, Modi said probe agencies are working with states to deal with the issue but added that awareness is essential in protecting oneself from this crime.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke about the cyber crime of “digital arrests”, noting that it has hit all sections of society and urging people to adopt the mantra of “stop, think and take action” when faced with such a scam.

In his ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast, Modi said probe agencies are working with states to deal with the issue but added that awareness is essential in protecting oneself from this crime.

The prime minister played a representative video to show how such criminals pose as probe agency officials to prey on people’s fear after gathering detailed information about their potential victims.

He said, “Beware of Digital Arrest frauds.No investigative agency will ever contact you by phone or video call for such an investigation.” Modi asked people to dial 1930 to connect with national cyber helpline or connect with its portal and also inform police about such a crime.

They should record such conversations and also take screenshots, he said touching on the crime which has been frequently reported.

In his broadcast, the prime minister also lauded increasing impact Indian talents have been making in the world of animation.

He said a wave of creative energy is sweeping India. ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made by India’ is shining brightly in the world of animation, he added.

The prime minister said Indian animation characters like Chhota Bheem, Krishna and Motu Patlu have become widely popular. Indian content and creativity are being liked across the globe, he added.

India is on way to creating revolution in animation, and Indian games are also getting popular, Modi said.

The effort for an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is also making strides in every sector, he said, noting that the country is exporting its defence products to over 85 countries now.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)