PM Modi visits Sheila Dikshit's residence, condoles her demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to former Delhi chief minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikhsit's residence here on Saturday and condoled her demise.Modi, who was accompanied by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, said Dikhsit made a noteworthy contribution to the development of the national capital.In a tweet, the prime minister conveyed his condolence to the family members and supporters of the 81-year-old Congress leader, who passed away here on Saturday.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development," he said.A three-time chief minister of Delhi, Dikshit passed away at a hospital here following a prolonged illness "Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi said in his tweet.

#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who passed away today, due to a cardiac arrest.pic.twitter.com/P3cwPphzNo — DNA (@dna) July 20, 2019

Three-time Delhi chief minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away Saturday afternoon at a private hospital here after suffering a cardiac arrest, doctors said. She was 81.Dikshit breathed her last at 3.55 pm at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

She was brought to the hospital Saturday morning in a "critical condition with cardiac arrest", a Fortis Escorts statement said."A multi-disciplinary team of doctors, led by Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, carried out the advanced resuscitative measures. Her condition stabilised temporarily. However, she had another cardiac arrest and despite all the resuscitative efforts, passed away at 3:55pm on July 20, 2019," it said.

The Delhi unit of the Congress said that her body has been kept at her Nizamuddin East residence and the last rites would be performed on Sunday at the Nigambodh ghat. Dikshit was president of Delhi Congress. She served as Delhi's chief minister for 15 years from 1998-2013.

Known as a warm and affable politician, Dikshit carried out massive infrastructure development of Delhi during her tenure. She also launched a number of social welfare schemes with involvement of resident welfare associations as part of her participatory model of governance.

An able administrator, Dikshit could get along well with politicians from all parties for which she drew widespread respect.

She unsuccessfully fought the recent Lok Sabha elections from the North-East Delhi constituency. She represented New Delhi constituency in Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among those who condoled her death. Kovind said Dikshit's term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered.Naidu termed her a good administrator.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was devastated to hear the news.He called her a "beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond". He said she served "selflessly as a three-term chief minister".Kejriwal said Dikshit's death is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered.Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said the country has lost a dedicated Congress Leader of the masses.