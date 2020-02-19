PM Modi visits ‘Hunar Haat’ in Delhi; interacts with artisans, enjoys 'litti chokha'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited “Hunar Haat” in Delhi where he interacted with master artisans and craftsmen.

Modi visited the stalls of master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts from across the country participating in Hunar Haat and also enjoyed Bihari delicacy 'litti chokha'.

More than 250 such stalls have been set up at India Gate lawns. More than 50% of the artisans participating were women.

Modi interacted with the participating artisans at the Haat and also witnessed the cultural programs.

Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea... #HunarHaat pic.twitter.com/KGJSNJAyNu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

He also tried his hand at some musical instruments at one of the stalls. He was also presented with a portrait drawn by a woman 'divyang' artist.

Efforts such as #HunarHaat have given a platform to many talented individuals. I met some of them earlier this afternoon... pic.twitter.com/foJzBdRldE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

Talking to Modi, the artist said she did not have any formal training in the art and learned it by herself.

Trying my hand at some music in #HunarHaat... pic.twitter.com/LQDV2DWcyO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

In a press release, the government said the “Hunar Haat reflects its commitment to providing employment opportunities as well as preserving and promoting India’s indigenous traditional legacy, several of which are on the verge of extinction."

The theme of this year’s Hunar Haat is ‘Kaushal ko Kaam’.

About 3 lakh master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts, including a large number of women, have been provided employment and employment opportunities through Hunar Haat in the last 3 years. These beneficiaries include, the government said.