PM Modi in Manila laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the 124 year old Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara, the oldest gurudwara in the Philippines, during his visit for the ASEAN Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the oldest gurudwara in the Philippines during his Manila trip. He offered prayers and laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the historic Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara. The visit was emotional for the Sikh community in Manila, which has kept this place alive for more than a century.

A very special day

PM Modi reached Manila on Monday for a three-day visit from November 15 to 17 and visited the Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan on Tuesday. He called November 17 a very special day, saying the over a century-old gurudwara holds immense spiritual significance and praising the Sikh community for its service inspired by the teachings of the Guru Sahibs.

A century-old bridge between two countries

First founded in 1901, the Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara was fully organised in 1903. In 1924, it was registered under the name Khalsa Diwan. The Ministry of External Affairs claims that the gurudwara serves the Sikh community and other communities in Manila in a spiritual, cultural, and charitable capacity. It referred to the organisation as a crucial link between Philippine society and the Indian Sikh population. This gurudwara serves as more than just a place of devotion for many families in Manila. People congregate there, celebrate holidays, lend a hand to those in need, and maintain ties to their heritage.

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PM Modi in Manila

PM Modi is in Manila for the ASEAN and East Asia Summits, hosted by the Philippines under the theme Navigating Our Future, Together. Talks cover security, trade, the South China Sea and Myanmar. He also met the diaspora and was welcomed with cultural performances.