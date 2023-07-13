PM Modi visit: France likely to use India's UPI payment system, first European giant to so, full details

It is expected that PM Modi will announce the connectivity from a famous Paris location if all UPI agreements are completed on schedule.

Despite the fact that defence will likely be the main topic of discussion during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France, the two nations are poised to advance their cooperation in other areas, including the digital economy, manufacturing, and clean energy, including developments involving the 9900 MW Jaitapur nuclear plant in Maharashtra.

The India-France CEOs Forum has also been relaunched after five years and will convene on July 14 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' headquarters at Quai d'Orsay with 10 to 12 corporate leaders from each side. Paul Hermelin, Chairman of information technology company Capgemini SE, will lead the French side while Hari Bhartia, Co-Chairman of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, will co-chair the Indian side.

The French government has also designated Hermilin as the key person for business and commerce with India. Around 200,000 people work for Capgemini in India, and a 6G lab will soon be established there. The amount of trade between France and India has increased by double since 2014 to 14 billion euros, with a trade balance favouring India.

The two-day visit by Modi might see the debut of the digital payment system known as the Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, in France. This is the major project that the two nations are currently working on.

By signing a contract in 2023, UPI and Singapore's PayNow made it possible for users in either nation to conduct cross-border transactions. France will become the first nation in Europe to have UPI if the Macron administration decides to do the same with it; NPCI, the organisation behind UPI, and France's Lyra have been working on this for a year.

It is expected that PM Modi will announce the connectivity from a famous Paris location if all agreements are completed on schedule.

In addition to being receptive to knowledge transfer, the French are eager to see French businesses expand their manufacturing and sourcing footprints. They see India as a potential replacement for China as a global supply chain hub.