Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mohammad Kaif says this cricketer is India's biggest match winner, not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Meet Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik, who studied in UK, US, appointed new DG of Pakistan's spy agency ISI

'I don't even like...': Woman struggles to book Coldplay tickets, says she skipped meals, bathroom breaks

PM Modi US visit: Why PM Modi didn't meet Donald Trump during his trip?

Lapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai shares Kiran Rao, Aamir’s first reaction to Oscar entry: 'For 10 mins we..'| Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik, who studied in UK, US, appointed new DG of Pakistan's spy agency ISI

Meet Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik, who studied in UK, US, appointed new DG of Pakistan's spy agency ISI

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

'I don't even like...': Woman struggles to book Coldplay tickets, says she skipped meals, bathroom breaks

'I don't even like...': Woman struggles to book Coldplay tickets, says she skipped meals, bathroom breaks

10 must-watch inspirational films based on true stories

10 must-watch inspirational films based on true stories

10 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones 

10 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones 

10 NASA wallpaper images of Galactic 'Fossil'

10 NASA wallpaper images of Galactic 'Fossil'

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

Netflix देखने के हैं शौकीन तो अपडेट करें ये डिवाइस, यहां चेक करें पूरी लिस्ट

Netflix देखने के हैं शौकीन तो अपडेट करें ये डिवाइस, यहां चेक करें पूरी लिस्ट

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Lapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai shares Kiran Rao, Aamir’s first reaction to Oscar entry: 'For 10 mins we..'| Exclusive

Lapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai shares Kiran Rao, Aamir’s first reaction to Oscar entry: 'For 10 mins we..'| Exclusive

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

Meet Rajesh Khanna's actress who made debut as child artist, was slapped by director on film set, her daughter is..

Meet Rajesh Khanna's actress who made debut as child artist, was slapped by director on film set, her daughter is..

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi US visit: Why PM Modi didn't meet Donald Trump during his trip?

PM Modi was busy on Saturday with the Quad summit with President Joe Biden, and Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese of Australia and Fumio Kishida of Japan

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 03:03 PM IST

PM Modi US visit: Why PM Modi didn't meet Donald Trump during his trip?
Image source: X/@narendramodi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump had said that he was going to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit here but they did not meet. PM Modi's brief trip was of about 55 hours packed with activities, while Trump was in the heat of the campaign for an election six weeks away.

The PM was busy on Saturday with the Quad summit with President Joe Biden, and Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese of Australia and Fumio Kishida of Japan.

Monday was taken up entirely by PM Modi's address to the Summit of the Future and meetings with some leaders before his flight back.

On Sunday, he addressed the diaspora rally in a New York suburb, and he had some time later in the day for meetings.

But Trump was away holding his own rally in North Carolina.

Later Sunday, PM Modi met with Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas, Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, and Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid.

There were media speculations about another meeting: Between PM Modi and Mohammad Yunus, the de facto prime Minister of Bangladesh, on the sidelines of the United Nations Summit of the Future.

Some media reports said that PM Modi was snubbing him by refusing to meet.

Ultimately it was also a matter of timing.

Asked at his news conference about the meeting that wasn't to be, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “The Prime Minister is leaving in a few minutes from now. The chief advisor of Bangladesh is not here yet, so there hasn't been any possibility of a meeting on this occasion”.

Touhid Hossain, the foreign affairs adviser in the interim government of Bangladesh, spoke at the summit on Monday instead of Yunus who was listed as the speaker.

After meeting Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and To Lam of Vietnam on Monday, PM Modi also squeezed in two other meetings, with the Vatican's Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Armenia's President Nikol Pashinyan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's 'right hand', bought luxury apartment for Rs 123.3 crore, his net worth is...

Meet man, who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's 'right hand', bought luxury apartment for Rs 123.3 crore, his net worth is...

Viral video: Man dodges snake coming towards him, know what happened next, WATCH

Viral video: Man dodges snake coming towards him, know what happened next, WATCH

This Indian car brand set to acquire 50% stake in Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, deal will cost Rs…

This Indian car brand set to acquire 50% stake in Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, deal will cost Rs…

Meet Mohammed Rafiq Khan, a carpenter from Bhopal who won India’s 1st Chess Olympiad medal

Meet Mohammed Rafiq Khan, a carpenter from Bhopal who won India’s 1st Chess Olympiad medal

Sebi imposes Rs 10000000 fine on Anil Ambani's son Anmol Ambani for...

Sebi imposes Rs 10000000 fine on Anil Ambani's son Anmol Ambani for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

10 richest Indians 2024: Check Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji's rank

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, 7 richest cities in India; know GDP and major tourist spots

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week, steals the limelight in metallic silver bustier

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan radiates grace in red off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week, greets fans with namaste

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement