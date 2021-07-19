PM Modi urges everyone to get vaccinated, says those who take COVID-19 vaccine become 'Bahubali'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 19) said that people who take the COVID-19 vaccine become ''Baahubali'' in the fight against the disease. He also urged everyone to get vaccinated.

While speaking to the media ahead of the beginning of the Monsoon Session, PM Modi said "Vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms) and those who take it become 'Baahubali'."

He also added, “Over 40 cr people have become ‘Baahubali’ in the fight against COVID. It’s being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it.”

On the upcoming Monsoon session of the Parliament, the Prime Minister said that he wants a ‘disciplined’ and ‘constructive’ discussion in the Parliament over the coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi also informed that he has urged all the Floor Leaders that if they can take out some time on Tuesday so that he could them detailed information on the pandemic. "We want that the pandemic be discussed on priority and we get constructive suggestions from all MPs so that there comes a fresh approach in the fight against COVID and shortcomings be corrected so that everyone moves forward together in the fight," PM Modi said outside the Parliament.

"I would like to urge all the MPs and all the parties to ask the most difficult and sharpest questions in the Houses but should also allow the government to respond, in a disciplined environment. This will boost the democracy, strengthen people's trust and improve the pace of development," he added.

Also read Monsoon Session live updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition sloganeering

India recorded 41,157 news COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and active cases currently stand at 4,22,660 on Sunday (July 18). The country also recorded 518 coronavirus-related deaths and 42,004 recoveries between Saturday and Sunday morning. With this, the death toll has increased to 4,13,609, while the total number of recoveries has jumped to 3,02,69,796.