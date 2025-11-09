FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

PM Modi unveils major development projects worth over Rs 8100 crore in Uttarakhand on 25th Foundation Day

The projects that the Prime Minister inaugurated include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under the AMRUT scheme, an electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, and an AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 02:31 PM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

PM Modi unveils major development projects worth over Rs 8100 crore in Uttarakhand on 25th Foundation Day
To mark 25 years of the formation of Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 8,140 crore. These include the inauguration of projects worth over Rs 930 crore and the laying of foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,210 crore.

These projects cater to several key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development. Moreover, the Prime Minister also released a support amount of Rs 62 crore to more than 28,000 farmers directly into their bank accounts under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

The projects that the Prime Minister inaugurated include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under the AMRUT scheme, an electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, and an AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of two key hydro-sector-related projects - the Song Dam Drinking Water Project, which will supply 150 MLD (million litres per day) of drinking water to Dehradun, and the Jamarani Dam Multipurpose Project in Nainital, which will provide drinking water, support irrigation, and generate electricity.

Other projects whose foundation stone was laid include electrical substations, the establishment of Women's Sports College in Champawat, and a state-of-the-art dairy plant in Nainital, among others.

Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee event was held at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) today. The event commemorated 25 years since the formation of Uttarakhand. (ANI)Grand arrangements have been made at the Forest Research Institute for the main event of the State Foundation Day. At least one lakh people are expected to attend the ceremony. Over one lakh people are expected to attend the event.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

