PM Modi unfurls flag atop Gujarat's Mahakali temple: Why this could not be done for 500 years

Twitter(@AayushD_)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gujarat on June 17 to inaugurate and launch various developmental projects. Earlier today, the PM unfurled a traditional flag on Gujarat’s Mahakali temple.

While unfurling the flag at the famous temple, PM Modi said that the flag is not just a symbol of our spirituality, but also shows that our faith continues to be strong despite passage of several centuries.

A dargah was situated atop the temple for about 500 years and was later shifted with due consent from its caretakers.

PM Modi emphasised that centres of faith and spiritual glory within the country are now being re-established.

Spilling further details about the history of the Mahakali temple, the Prime Minister said, “For five centuries and even after 75 years of Independence the flag atop Ma Kali temple was not unfurled, today it is being done.”

He added that today the temple stands in full glory and the dream of lakhs of devotees has been fulfilled.

“It is one thing to dream, while conceptualising something is different. But when you see that the dream has become a reality, it is a satisfactory feeling”, the PM added.

Further, the mentioned details about the construction of a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya. He also spoke about the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex and the Kedarnath temple.

The Prime Minister stated that the rebuilding of Mahakali temple at Gujarat’s Pavagadh is part of the same ‘gaurav yatra’.

He added that this UNESCO heritage site of Pavagadh-Chapaner will become a part of the many tourist attractions in the country.

More about the Mahakali temple redeveloped by PM Modi today

The Mahakali temple that has been inaugurated by the Prime Minister today is situated in the Champaner-Pavagadh Archeological Park, which is a UNESCO World heritage site. This religious spot is known for attracting millions of devotees every year.

Interestingly, the original spire of this auspicious spot was destroyed by Sultan Mahmud Begada during his invasion of Champaner in the 15th century.

Sources unveiled that a shrine of a Muslim saint - Sadanshah Peer was then built atop the temple.

Why was the temple not inaugurated until now?

As the spire was destroyed, PM Modi highlighted that an amicable settlement was made with the caretakers of the dargah who then allowed it to be shifted to a place closer to the temple.

This famous temple has three pictures of Hindu goddesses. The central image is of Kalika Mata, the next image if Maa Kali and another one is one Bahucharamata. The temple is known to welcome huge crowds during the Navratri festival every year.