FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Rs 500 crore damage notice to Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray in Disha Salian Murder case

Rs 500 crore damage notice to Aditya Thackeray in Disha Salian Murder case

NEET UG Row: NTA sacks 600 subject experts, working on new pool of experts

NEET UG Row: NTA sacks 600 subject experts, working on new pool of experts

Jharkhand power plant shut after Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman skipped BRICS summit, claims BNP leader

Jharkhand power plant shut after Bangladesh PM skipped BRICS summit

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

PM Modi's 76th Birthday: 108-Kundiya Hawan, ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ to Seva Sankalp Abhiyan; how India celebrated

PM Modi turns 76 as India marks his birthday with 108-Kundiya Hawan, blood donation camps, ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ and Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 11:52 AM IST

PM Modi's 76th Birthday: 108-Kundiya Hawan, ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ to Seva Sankalp Abhiyan; how India celebrated
PM Modi Turns 76: 108-Kundiya Hawan, ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ to Seva Sankalp Abhiyan; how India celebrated
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday, also marking 25 years of his public service. On the occasion, the nation held celebratory events, including public service initiatives and welfare programmes. Several political leaders and celebrities across India extended greetings to the Prime Minister.

Modi on Thursday visited the SEMICON India 2026 exhibition and interacted with participants before inaugurating the event at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off a bike rally from Vadnagar in Gujarat to mark Modi’s 76th birthday. He praised the PM’s political journey and highlighted what he described as his commitment to “benefit for all, appeasement for none”.

Blood donation camp: Modi’s GenZ Blood Squad event

 Under its month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, the BJP has planned a range of activities to mark Modi’s birthday, including diya-lighting programmes, blood donation camps, cleanliness and plantation drives, health camps, volunteering, school drawing and debate competitions, and public outreach by beneficiaries of government schemes.

The Gen Z Wing of Antyodaya Parishad organised a blood donation camp in Varanasi, with a large number of young people participating in the ‘Modi’s GenZ Blood Squad’ event. The event was held at the IMA building in Lahurabir, where organisers said many of the participants were aged between 18 and 22 years. Several participants were also first-time blood donors and first-time voters, according to the organisers.

Street plays highlighting Modi’s journey, youth-led motorcycle rallies between Vadnagar and Varanasi, welfare and voter-awareness programmes, and initiatives involving digital creators are also included. The celebrations will continue until October 17, with the campaign also marking 25 years since Modi became Gujarat chief minister.

108-Kundiya Hawan on Modi's birthday

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a series of public service initiatives and welfare events, including 108-Kundiya Hawan at Khatu Shyam Temple, GT Karnal Road, for the Prime Minister’s long and healthy life. She launched the Delhi government’s first official organ donation portal/platform, in which she became the first donor. A mega Blood Donation Camp was organised across Delhi, with thousands of residents participating. Also,  ‘NaMo Shramik Kendra’ has been launched to connect workers and labourers with various government welfare schemes.

‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’

 Musicians Aman Pant and Sneha Shankar have released 'Ashirwad Ka Diya,' a tribute song marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service, with the release coinciding with his 76th birthday on Thursday. Composed by Pant and sung by playback singer Shankar, the song has been presented as a personal musical dedication to PM Modi. Delhi residents were encouraged to light lamps in the evening and pray for PM Modi.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rs 500 crore damage notice to Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray in Disha Salian Murder case
Rs 500 crore damage notice to Aditya Thackeray in Disha Salian Murder case
NEET UG Row: NTA sacks 600 subject experts, working on new pool of experts
NEET UG Row: NTA sacks 600 subject experts, working on new pool of experts
PM Modi's 76th Birthday: 108-Kundiya Hawan, ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ to Seva Sankalp Abhiyan; how India celebrated
PM Modi Turns 76: 108-Kundiya Hawan, ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ to Seva Sankalp Abhiyan
Jharkhand power plant shut after Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman skipped BRICS summit, claims BNP leader
Jharkhand power plant shut after Bangladesh PM skipped BRICS summit
Chidambaram, Gogoi among 5 Congress MPs on panel that backed UPI MDR: BJP
Chidambaram, Gogoi among 5 Congress MPs on panel that backed UPI MDR: BJP
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement