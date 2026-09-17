PM Modi's 76th Birthday: 108-Kundiya Hawan, ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ to Seva Sankalp Abhiyan; how India celebrated

PM Modi turns 76 as India marks his birthday with 108-Kundiya Hawan, blood donation camps, ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ and Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday, also marking 25 years of his public service. On the occasion, the nation held celebratory events, including public service initiatives and welfare programmes. Several political leaders and celebrities across India extended greetings to the Prime Minister.

Modi on Thursday visited the SEMICON India 2026 exhibition and interacted with participants before inaugurating the event at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off a bike rally from Vadnagar in Gujarat to mark Modi’s 76th birthday. He praised the PM’s political journey and highlighted what he described as his commitment to “benefit for all, appeasement for none”.

Blood donation camp: Modi’s GenZ Blood Squad event

Under its month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, the BJP has planned a range of activities to mark Modi’s birthday, including diya-lighting programmes, blood donation camps, cleanliness and plantation drives, health camps, volunteering, school drawing and debate competitions, and public outreach by beneficiaries of government schemes.

The Gen Z Wing of Antyodaya Parishad organised a blood donation camp in Varanasi, with a large number of young people participating in the ‘Modi’s GenZ Blood Squad’ event. The event was held at the IMA building in Lahurabir, where organisers said many of the participants were aged between 18 and 22 years. Several participants were also first-time blood donors and first-time voters, according to the organisers.

Street plays highlighting Modi’s journey, youth-led motorcycle rallies between Vadnagar and Varanasi, welfare and voter-awareness programmes, and initiatives involving digital creators are also included. The celebrations will continue until October 17, with the campaign also marking 25 years since Modi became Gujarat chief minister.

108-Kundiya Hawan on Modi's birthday

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a series of public service initiatives and welfare events, including 108-Kundiya Hawan at Khatu Shyam Temple, GT Karnal Road, for the Prime Minister’s long and healthy life. She launched the Delhi government’s first official organ donation portal/platform, in which she became the first donor. A mega Blood Donation Camp was organised across Delhi, with thousands of residents participating. Also, ‘NaMo Shramik Kendra’ has been launched to connect workers and labourers with various government welfare schemes.

‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’

Musicians Aman Pant and Sneha Shankar have released 'Ashirwad Ka Diya,' a tribute song marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service, with the release coinciding with his 76th birthday on Thursday. Composed by Pant and sung by playback singer Shankar, the song has been presented as a personal musical dedication to PM Modi. Delhi residents were encouraged to light lamps in the evening and pray for PM Modi.

(With inputs from ANI)