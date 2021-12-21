PM Modi transfers Rs 1,000 crore in bank accounts of self help groups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday transferred Rs 1,000 crore to bank accounts of self help groups (SHGs) to benefit around 16 lakh women.

The amount was transferred under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) with the aim to empower women.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), 80,000 SHGs received Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs received Revolving Fund of Rs 15,000 per SHG.

He also transferred money to over 1 lakh beneficiaries of Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme in Prayagraj that provides assistance to girl child.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units. These units are being funded by the Self Help Groups and will be constructed at the cost of approximately Rs 1 crore for one unit.

These units will supply Supplementary Nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in 600 blocks of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the Prime Minister at the historical city.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.