PM Modi tops list of most popular global leaders again with 76% rating: Survey

Notably, these ratings come after PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party registered huge victories in three assembly elections in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 06:17 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be at the top among world leaders with an approval rating of 76 percent, according to a survey by Morning Consult. According to the US-based consultancy firm's 'Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker' 76 percent of people in India approve of PM Modi's leadership, while 18 percent disapprove of it and six percent did not give any opinion.

Notably, this is a huge number by a far margin, as the second-best approval rating is enjoyed by Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (66 percent) and Switzerland President Alain Berset (58 percent). In previous surveys too, Prime Minister Modi had topped the global ratings. At the same time, the approval ratings of other big global leaders are at a modest level.

US President Joe Biden has a 37 percent approval rating, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has 31 percent, UK PM Rishi Sunak's rating stands at 25 percent, and France President Emmanuel Macron stands at just 24 percent. 

Notably, these ratings come after PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party registered huge victories in three assembly elections in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

This is being seen as a huge boost for PM Modi and his party ahead of the general elections slated to be held in 2024. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi recently participated in the Conference of Parties-28 (COP28) Climate Action Summit in UAE.

PM Modi said that India is among the few countries that are on course to meet the Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) as part of efforts to combat climate change and proposed that the country will host COP33 in 2028. During his UAE visit, PM Modi noted that climate change has had an immense impact on the countries in the Global South. 

He underlined that countries in the Global South, including India, have a smaller role to play in climate change but the impact of climate change on them is immense.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

