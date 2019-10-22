PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Oct 24, interact with party workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on October 24 to interact with Bharatiya Janata Party workers.

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi said he will interacting with party workers in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on October 24.

The Prime Minister invited party workers for the interactive session and also asked them to notify him on his NAMO app if they have any questions, suggestions that they want to discuss with him.

On the same day, results for the assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana, which concluded on October 21 (yesterday), will be declared.

All exit polls have predicted an easy win for BJP-Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and victory for BJP-led by incumbent CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana.

In Maharashtra, polling was held for all 288 constituencies and 90 assembly seats in Haryana.

PM Modi, who contested from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency for the second time in 2019 general elections, was voted back to power with a margin of over 4.2 lakh votes.

Following 2019 general election results in which BJP-led NDA won with a thumping majority, PM thanked people for showing faith in them.

"Thank you India! The faith placed in our alliance is humbling and gives us strength to work even harder to fulfil people's aspirations. I salute every BJP Karyakarta for their determination, perseverance & hardwork. They went home to home, elaborating on our development agenda," Modi had said back in May.