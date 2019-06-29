PM Modi to visit Varanasi on July 6

Headlines

Vijay Deverakonda showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal teaser, rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna drops heart emoji

Manipur CM’s ancestral home under attack by angry mob in Imphal; violence on rise over deaths of students

'Man keeps defining humanity': Ratan Tata's Instagram post about lost dog wins netizens' heart

DNA TV Show: Brutal rapes of minors in Ujjain, Sikar reveal sad reality of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

This superstar, who is worth Rs 430 crore worked as bus conductor, was once mistaken for beggar, offered Rs 10 as alms

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

GOOD NEWS! New Zealand's Ace Fast Bowler Clears Hurdles To Make ODI World Cup Squad, Check Details

Vijay Deverakonda showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal teaser, rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna drops heart emoji

Siddharth forced to leave Chithha press conference after protesters interrupt event amid Cauvery row, netizens react

7 Fruits that have one seed

Benefits of consuming pomegranate daily

10 yoga asanas for healthy heart

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

GOOD NEWS! New Zealand's Ace Fast Bowler Clears Hurdles To Make ODI World Cup Squad, Check Details

India-Canada Row: Did US Secy Antony Blinken Raise Canadian Allegations With S Jaishankar? Know Here

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'inside info' about Tiger 3, praises His 'Bhai Jaan' Salman Khan in the teaser

Vijay Deverakonda showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal teaser, rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna drops heart emoji

Siddharth forced to leave Chithha press conference after protesters interrupt event amid Cauvery row, netizens react

This superstar, who is worth Rs 430 crore worked as bus conductor, was once mistaken for beggar, offered Rs 10 as alms

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi to visit Varanasi on July 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on July 6, the BJP said Saturday. 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 29, 2019, 10:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on July 6, the BJP said Saturday. 

The prime minister would launch the party's membership drive besides a tree plantation campaign, said Navratan Rathi, local media cell in-charge of the BJP.

The plantation drive will be held along the Panchkoshi route. Around 10,000 students would join the PM, he said.

The BJP official said PM Modi would also address party workers at Rameshwaram on the outskirts of the city, for which preparations were in full swing.

Modi's Varanasi visit, second after winning the Lok Sabha elections, will coincide with the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The BJP official said the party had decided to enrol at least 150 active members in every "mandal" during the membership drive.

The prime minister had visited his constituency on May 27 to thank voters for imposing faith in his government. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video captures terrifying close call as zookeeper escapes hippo's ferocious attack, watch

Udaariyan actress Isha Malviya to participate in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17? Here's what we know

Asian Games 2023: Vishnu Saravanan wins Bronze, bags India's third medal in Sailing

Pakistan legend's heartfelt response to Sachin Tendulkar's post for Arjun and Sara melts hearts online

Imagine winning Rs 90,000 just for being lazy, here's what you need to know about 'Festival of Laziness’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE