PM Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on November 23, preparations underway

PM Modi will participate in the 'Braj Raj Utsav' in Mathura on Thursday, where he will also witness a presentation by Hema Malini, actor cum parliament member from Mathura, on the birth anniversary of Meera Bai.

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Preparations are underway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on Thursday. PM Modi will participate in the 'Braj Raj Utsav' in Mathura on Thursday, where he will also witness a presentation by Hema Malini, actor cum parliament member from Mathura, on the birth anniversary of Meera Bai, the 16th-century mystic poet and devotee of Lord Krishna.

Alongside this, PM Modi will also visit Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Banke Bihari Temple to offer prayers. Municipal Commissioner of Mathura, Shashank Chaudhary, on Tuesday, said that a special cleanliness campaign is being run in the city to reduce the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city.

"We're running a special cleanliness campaign in the city. Sweeping is being done. We're trying to make our horticulture better. The sprinkling of water is being done to reduce AQI. The city is also being lit up," Chaudhary said. 

The Sant Mirabai Fest, marking her birth anniversary, will be celebrated prominently from November 23 to 25 during the 'Braj Raj Utsav.' On Thursday, a dance drama based on the life of Meera Ji will take place at the Railway Ground Fair, with the Prime Minister in attendance.

Furthermore, a national seminar on Mirabai is scheduled for November 24 and 25 at the Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium on the Veterinary University campus. Eminent scholars from across the country have been invited as speakers. 

To honour Mirabai's birth anniversary, the UP Braj Tirtha Vikas Parishad will organise a screening of the 1979 film 'Meera,' starring Hema Malini, at Rupam Talkies on November 24. Additionally, the 1947 film 'Meera,' featuring Shubhalakshmi, will also be showcased on November 25.

