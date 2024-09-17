Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant’s video goes viral, sparks online debate

'Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff has different style but...': Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs BAN Test

Abhishek Banerjee puts audience's love over critics' praise: 'Critical appreciation se pet nahi bharta' | Exclusive

PM Modi to visit US from Sep 21 to 23 for Quad and UN summits

Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas as Malti Marie closes her eyes; see more family pics from singer's London concert

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani, daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant’s video goes viral, sparks online debate

Mukesh Ambani, daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant’s video goes viral, sparks online debate

'Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff has different style but...': Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs BAN Test

'Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff has different style but...': Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs BAN Test

Abhishek Banerjee puts audience's love over critics' praise: 'Critical appreciation se pet nahi bharta' | Exclusive

Abhishek Banerjee puts audience's love over critics' praise: 'Critical appreciation se pet nahi bharta' | Exclusive

This is India’s slowest train, runs at a speed of…

This is India’s slowest train, runs at a speed of…

9 popular actresses who disappeared from TV

9 popular actresses who disappeared from TV

8 Bollywood sequels that were announced, but never released

8 Bollywood sequels that were announced, but never released

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

Ghaziabad News: बंद घर में घुसे चोर, मजे से पकाकर खाया खाना फिर चुरा ले गए 40 लाख

Ghaziabad News: बंद घर में घुसे चोर, मजे से पकाकर खाया खाना फिर चुरा ले गए 40 लाख

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Abhishek Banerjee puts audience's love over critics' praise: 'Critical appreciation se pet nahi bharta' | Exclusive

Abhishek Banerjee puts audience's love over critics' praise: 'Critical appreciation se pet nahi bharta' | Exclusive

Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas as Malti Marie closes her eyes; see more family pics from singer's London concert

Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas as Malti Marie closes her eyes; see more family pics from singer's London concert

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi to visit US from Sep 21 to 23 for Quad and UN summits

PM Modi will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 08:39 PM IST

PM Modi to visit US from Sep 21 to 23 for Quad and UN summits
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a three-day visit to the US beginning September 21 to attend the annual Quad Summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly. PM Modi will also address a gathering of the Indian community in New York on September 22 during his three-day visit, the external affairs ministry said on Tuesday.

The two key engagements of the prime minister during the visit are expected to be his participation at the Quad Summit and the 'Summit of the Future' US President Joe Biden will host the fourth 'Quad Leaders Summit' in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21. Besides Modi and Biden, it will be attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

It was India's turn to host the Quad Summit. But following a request from Washington, India agreed to host the Summit next year. Prime Minister Modi will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said announcing his trip. The theme of the Summit is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow'.

It will bring "leaders from various countries to forge a new international consensus on how to deliver a "better present and safeguard the future", according to the UN. "On the sidelines of the Summit, the prime minister would be holding bilateral meetings with several world leaders and discuss issues of mutual interest," the MEA said.

On the Quad Summit, it said India will host it in 2025. "Following the request of the US side to host the Quad Summit this year, India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025," the MEA said.
"At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the last one year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations," it said in a statement.

In New York, Modi would also be interacting with CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries. "The prime minister would also be interacting with CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology," it said.

While in New York, the prime minister will address a gathering of the Indian community on September 22, the MEA said. "The prime minister is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape," it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet world's youngest billionaire, a college student, with net worth of Rs...

Meet world's youngest billionaire, a college student, with net worth of Rs...

Melinda Gates reveals 'best part' of not working with ex-husband Bill Gates, it is...

Melinda Gates reveals 'best part' of not working with ex-husband Bill Gates, it is...

Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi Chief Minister, tenders his resignation to LG

Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi Chief Minister, tenders his resignation to LG

Tito Jackson, Michael Jackson’s brother, founder member of Jackson 5, passes away at 70

Tito Jackson, Michael Jackson’s brother, founder member of Jackson 5, passes away at 70

Salman Khan warns fans about fake concert scam in his name, threatens legal action: 'Any claims suggesting that...'

Salman Khan warns fans about fake concert scam in his name, threatens legal action: 'Any claims suggesting that...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

This actor worked in over 300 films, was abandoned by family, had no friends; was found with bottle of alcohol at...

This actor worked in over 300 films, was abandoned by family, had no friends; was found with bottle of alcohol at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement