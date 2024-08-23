Twitter
India

India

PM Modi to visit Ukraine today: What can be expected?

This visit marks a significant moment, as he is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Ukraine since the two countries established diplomatic relations

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 08:09 AM IST

PM Modi to visit Ukraine today: What can be expected?
Image source: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his first visit to Ukraine. During this visit, he plans to discuss ways to resolve the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Before arriving in Ukraine, PM Modi completed a two-day visit to Poland. 

This visit marks a significant moment, as he is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Ukraine since the two countries established diplomatic relations.

What can be expected?

PM Modi's visit to Ukraine comes amidst criticism from Western nations regarding India's close ties with Russia, especially after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Despite this, India has maintained a neutral stance on the conflict.

In a statement before his visit, PM Modi expressed India's hope for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine. He emphasised that India, as a friend and partner, is committed to supporting efforts for peace and stability in the region.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Prime Minister's agenda in Kyiv will cover various aspects of India-Ukraine relations, including trade, economic cooperation, education, cultural exchanges, and humanitarian aid. 

This visit comes after PM Modi's trip to Moscow, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the conflict. His meeting with Putin was met with criticism from both Western nations and Ukraine, especially since it coincided with a tragic event in Kyiv.

During his visit, PM Modi is expected to reassure President Zelenskyy of India's commitment to a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

