Headlines

CMD Register's Expanding Database Empowers Research Organizations with Valuable Insights

PM Modi to visit UAE on his return journey from France

Netflix now allows you to transfer your history, list, settings and more to another existing account

Timeless Bollywood classics Bawarchi, Mili, Koshish to be remade: What we know

Watch: Mouni Roy sent back from airport for forgetting passport, gets trolled: 'When airport look is more important...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Endo Peak Male Enhancement Pills Review: Does EndoPeak Work or Cheap Ingredients Hype?

CMD Register's Expanding Database Empowers Research Organizations with Valuable Insights

Meet Deepthi N, hired for record-breaking salary by US-based firm, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, her package is...

Diabetes: 10 Best natural juices to lower blood sugar level

6 health benefits of Gol Gappa (Pani Puri)

Flop/Disaster Bollywood films that became huge hits on TV

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

Raids on active drug peddlers held by Delhi Police under ‘Operation Kavach’

DNA: Rs 2000 notes to remain legal tender and will be valid in the market

Karnataka Elections: Exit polls are paid, alleges JD(S) leader CM Ibrahim

Watch: Mouni Roy sent back from airport for forgetting passport, gets trolled: 'When airport look is more important...'

Navya Naveli Nanda opens up on tackling negativity on social media: 'People need to be more open to...' | Exclusive

Kangana Ranaut reacts to old clip of Sonam Kapoor saying she has ‘questionable English’: ‘Gossipy aunties can never...'

HomeIndia

india

PM Modi to visit UAE on his return journey from France

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Modi will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and ruler of Abu Dhabi.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Abu Dhabi on July 15 after concluding a two-day visit to Paris.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Modi will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and ruler of Abu Dhabi.

"The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening and the prime minister's visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture," it said.

The prime minister is visiting France on July 13 and 14 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Modi will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day parade on July 14 in Paris where a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent would be participating.

The MEA said President Macron will host a state banquet as well as a private dinner in honour of the prime minister.

The two leaders will also hold wide-ranging talks.

"The prime minister is also scheduled to meet the prime minister of France as well as the presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly of France," the MEA said.

He will separately interact with the Indian diaspora in France, CEOs of Indian and French companies, and prominent French personalities.

"The prime minister's visit will provide an opportunity to chart the course of the partnership for the future across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation," the MEA said.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Suumit Shah, Dukaan founder who fired 90% of support staff for AI chatbot?

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

Watch: Mouni Roy sent back from airport for forgetting passport, gets trolled: 'When airport look is more important...'

Monsoon wreaks havoc: 72 deaths in Himachal Pradesh, 34 in Uttar Pradesh; Rs 3000 crore loss amid red alert

SS Rajamouli visits Tamil Nadu’s temples, describes experience as ‘refreshing’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Priyanka Chopra poses with Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's family; shares inside photos from engagement ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE