The visit holds deep emotional and historical value, especially for the Indian diaspora. Around 180 years ago, Indians arrived here by sea for the first time, and today, people of Indian origin make up around 45% of the nation’s population.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on an eight-day tour covering five countries from July 2-9 and among the highlights is his historic visit to Trinidad and Tobago on July 3 and 4—marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Caribbean nation since 1999. This will also be PM Modi’s first official trip to the country.

The visit holds deep emotional and historical value, especially for the Indian diaspora. Around 180 years ago, Indians arrived in Trinidad and Tobago by sea for the first time, and today, people of Indian origin make up around 45% of the nation’s population.

Key Engagements During the Visit

According to Foreign Secretary Neena Malhotra, PM Modi will meet President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar during his stay. He will also be accorded the honor of addressing a joint session of the Trinidad and Tobago Parliament. Additionally, he will participate in a community interaction with members of the Indian diaspora.

A Journey Rooted in History

The roots of Indian presence in Trinidad and Tobago trace back to May 30, 1845, when the ship Fatel Razack docked with 225 indentured laborers from India. These individuals, largely from the rural parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, were brought to work on British-owned sugar plantations in the Caribbean.

Back then, no one would have imagined that a future Prime Minister of India would one day visit the same land in an official capacity.

India’s Daughters at the Helm

PM Modi’s visit carries added significance as both the President and Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago are women of Indian origin, who proudly refer to themselves as "Daughters of India". According to the Ministry of External Affairs, both leaders maintain strong cultural and diplomatic ties with India and are enthusiastic about strengthening development cooperation.

Focus on Stronger Bilateral Ties

During the visit, discussions will focus on expanding cooperation in various areas including digital public infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, agriculture, healthcare and disaster management. Other key areas such as sports, education, and cultural exchange are also part of the agenda.

The two countries are expected to sign a comprehensive partnership agreement to elevate bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Modi will be honoured with a special address in Parliament, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar will host a formal state dinner in his honour.