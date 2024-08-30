PM Modi to visit Mumbai, Palghar today, to launch project worth Rs 76000 crore

On August 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai and the Palghar district of Maharashtra. He will speak at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre in the city, according to an official statement released on Thursday. According to the official statement, PM Modi will speak at a Special Session of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024, which is co-organized by the Payments Council of India, the National Payments Corporation of India, and the Fintech Convergence Council.

It was stated that over 350 sessions in the conference will be addressed by about 800 speakers, comprising academics, senior bankers, regulators, policymakers, and industry captains from India and other nations. Additionally, it will feature the most recent advancements in the fintech industry. At GFF 2024, more than 20 thought leadership reports and white papers with insights and comprehensive industry data will be released.

The Payments Council of India (PCI), the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC) organise one of the biggest fintech conferences every year: the Global Fintech Fest.

As per the website, "the Global Fintech Fest 2024, the fifth edition of the conference, has been scaled up manifold from its previous editions, and has been designed around the theme ‘Blueprint for the next decade of finance: Responsible AI | Inclusive | Resilient."