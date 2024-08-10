PM Modi to visit landslide-affected areas in Kerala's Wayanad today

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Alligator tries to eat turtle, but the outcome is surprisingly different, watch

Meet man who left IIT, then cracked UPSC to become IAS officer but resigned after 12 years due to…

Meet woman who gave Rs 10000 as loan to her husband to set up Rs 7340000000000 company, she is now...

Meet genius who got AIR 29 in IIT JEE, went to IIT Bombay, cracked UPSC and then...

Meet favourite student of Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti, she is an IAS officer posted at…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Alligator tries to eat turtle, but the outcome is surprisingly different, watch

Viral video: Alligator tries to eat turtle, but the outcome is surprisingly different, watch

Meet genius who got AIR 29 in IIT JEE, went to IIT Bombay, cracked UPSC and then...

Meet genius who got AIR 29 in IIT JEE, went to IIT Bombay, cracked UPSC and then...

Meet ‘prince of Tollywood’, actor who adopted 2 villages, donates 30 percent of his earning every year; he's worth…

Meet ‘prince of Tollywood’, actor who adopted 2 villages, donates 30 percent of his earning every year; he's worth…

8 stunning images of star clusters shared by NASA

8 stunning images of star clusters shared by NASA

Eat this dry fruit daily to look young

Eat this dry fruit daily to look young

AI replaces Joaquin Phoenix with Fahadh Faasil in Joker Folie à Deux

AI replaces Joaquin Phoenix with Fahadh Faasil in Joker Folie à Deux

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Meet ‘prince of Tollywood’, actor who adopted 2 villages, donates 30 percent of his earning every year; he's worth…

Meet ‘prince of Tollywood’, actor who adopted 2 villages, donates 30 percent of his earning every year; he's worth…

Randeep Hooda, Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat congratulate Aman Sehrawat for winning bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Randeep Hooda, Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat congratulate Aman Sehrawat for winning bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Nagarjuna reveals why Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala had a 'hurried engagement': 'It was an...'

Nagarjuna reveals why Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala had a 'hurried engagement': 'It was an...'

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi to visit landslide-affected areas in Kerala's Wayanad today

Officials said Modi will reach Kannur around 11 am and then undertake an aerial survey of the landslides-affected area in Wayanad.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 06:33 AM IST

PM Modi to visit landslide-affected areas in Kerala's Wayanad today
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the landslides-hit Wayanad on Saturday to review the relief and rehabilitation efforts and interact with survivors.

Officials said Modi will reach Kannur around 11 am and then undertake an aerial survey of the landslides-affected area in Wayanad.

Teams involved in the rescue operation will brief him about the evacuation efforts.

He will visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslides, they said.

Modi will then chair a review meeting during which he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.

At least 226 people died and many remain unaccounted for after landslides hit the region on July 30 in what was likely one of the biggest natural disasters to have hit Kerala.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

UP: Bareilly Serial killer who killed 10 women in past 14 months with same modus operandi held, details to be out soon

UP: Bareilly Serial killer who killed 10 women in past 14 months with same modus operandi held, details to be out soon

8:8 today: What is Lion's Gate portal 2024? Why you should do manifestation on this day?

8:8 today: What is Lion's Gate portal 2024? Why you should do manifestation on this day?

DNA TV Show: Manish Sisodia granted bail by SC, walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

DNA TV Show: Manish Sisodia granted bail by SC, walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha peeps out of car window, fans say 'her eyes carry legacy of Kapoors'

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha peeps out of car window, fans say 'her eyes carry legacy of Kapoors'

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to raise nominees per account to...

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to raise nominees per account to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Top electric cycles to buy in India

Top electric cycles to buy in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement