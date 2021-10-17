PM Modi to visit Kedarnath on November 5, will inaugurate several projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath on November 5, a day after the festival of Diwali, to offer his prayers and will inaugurate Kedarpuri reconstruction projects worth Rs 250 crore.

His visit to Uttarakhand is second within a month as the PM had visited the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh on October 7. PM Modi had visited AIIMS Rishikesh to inaugurate an oxygen plant.

Uttarakhand Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed PM Modi's visit to the state and said that the 71-year-old will offer prayers at the Kedarnath temple and is also likely to inaugurate Kedarpuri reconstruction projects worth Rs 250 crore, including the rebuilt Samadhi of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

PM Modi is also likely to lay the foundation stone for the second phase of Kedarpuri reconstruction projects, the Uttarakhand CM said. The project is worth Rs 150 crore.

The Prime Minister has been closely monitoring Kedarpuri reconstruction projects ever since he became the PM in 2014 and has visited Kedarnath several times since then.

The Kedarnath temple will close for the public for winter on November 6 on the occasion of Bhaiyya Dooj.