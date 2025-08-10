Good News For Bengaluru, PM Modi to flag off three new Vande Bharat trains, inaugurate new metro line, check full schedule here

Chiranjeevi breaks his silence on 'meeting' film federation members amid Telugu industry strike: 'It has come to..'
On Sunday, August 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Karnataka and will participate in three major events. The two major events include inauguration of the Yellow Line of the Namma Metro (Bengaluru metro) and will flagging off three new Vande Bharat trains, check full schedule.
On Sunday, August 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Karnataka and will participate in three major events. The two major events include inauguration of the Yellow Line of the Namma Metro (Bengaluru metro) and will flagging off three new Vande Bharat trains from KSR Bengaluru Railway Station. He will also adress a public gathering in the city and thousands of peple are expected to attend it.
On his X, PM Modi posted, 'Tomorrow, August 10, I look forward to being with the people of Bengaluru. Three Vande Bharat Express trains will be flagged off from KSR Railway Station to improve connectivity. To enhance Bengaluru city's infrastructure, the Yellow Line of Bengaluru Metro will be inaugurated. The foundation stone for the third phase of Bengaluru Metro will be laid. A public program in the city will be addressed.'
PM Modi will flag off three new Vande Bharat Trains at around 11 am, which will enhance connectivity across various parts of the country. These trains include:
PM Modi will also inaugurate the Yellow Line of the Namma Metro. The 19.15 km long Yellow Line been built for Rs 5,056.99 crore. It will connect RV Road to Bommasandra (Electronic City). PM Modiwill also undertake a metro ride between the two stations. This new corridor will cater to thousands of daily commuters, especially in the tech corridor of Electronic City, and is expected to begin commercial operations from 5:00 a.m. on Monday, as per IANS.
The Prime Minister will then lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple urban infrastructure and connectivity projects in the city. He is scheduled to lay foundation of Bangalore Metro Phase-3, a Rs 15,610 crore project that will add over 44 km of route length and 31 elevated stations to the city’s metro network.
At around 1 p.m., the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of urban connectivity projects in Bengaluru. He will also address a public function.
Ahead of PM Modi's visit, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have implemented traffic restrictions and parking bans across several routes between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Major impacted areas include Marenahalli Main Road, Electronic City Flyover, Hosur Road, and internal roads in Electronics City Phase 1 like Infosys Avenue, Velankani Road, and HP Avenue Road.
Moreover, as per the scheduled Vande Bharat launch, many trains have been cancelled, reschuled, or diverted, South Western Railway annopunced on Saturday.