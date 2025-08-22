Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Want to book confirmed train tickets for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2025? Here are key tips

PM Modi to visit Japan, China from August 29 to enhance strategic, regional ties

Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu set the dance floor on fire in Bahli Sohni; fans say 'this combo looks fire'

Will Shreyas Iyer replace Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain? BCCI secretary drops bombshell

Anurag Kashyap reveals he wrote Nishaanchi in 2016, shares how he got the film's idea: 'I found myself wondering...'

RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat reveals how Virat Kohli's 'blessing' led to Rajat Patidar's appointment as captain for IPL 2025

US influencer claims 'India has no major accomplishments'; founder hits back, says, 'India first nation to...'

Nikki Tamboli hits back at Usha Nadkarni for calling her 'egoistic': 'Just because you are senior...'

India's Space Program: The blueprint for a developed nation by 2047

'This car is dream': Groom ditches traditional ride, arrives at wedding in Batmobile, WATCH viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Want to book confirmed train tickets for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2025? Here are key tips

Want confirmed train tickets for Diwali and Chhath Puja? Here are tips

RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat reveals how Virat Kohli's 'blessing' led to Rajat Patidar's appointment as captain for IPL 2025

RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat reveals how Virat Kohli's 'blessing' led to

US influencer claims 'India has no major accomplishments'; founder hits back, says, 'India first nation to...'

US influencer claims 'India has no major accomplishments'; founder hits back

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi to visit Japan, China from August 29 to enhance strategic, regional ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan and China from August 29 to September 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba, PM Modi will travel to Japan from August 29-30 to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 10:07 PM IST

PM Modi to visit Japan, China from August 29 to enhance strategic, regional ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image/PTI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan and China from August 29 to September 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba, PM Modi will travel to Japan from August 29-30 to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s eighth visit to Japan and his first summit with Ishiba, the MEA added.

During the visit, the two leaders will review the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan, covering defence and security, trade and economy, technology and innovation, and people-to-people exchanges. They will also discuss issues of regional and global importance. The visit is expected to reaffirm the longstanding bond of friendship between the two countries, the MEA said.

In the second leg of his visit, at the invitation of China’s President Xi Jinping, PM Modi will travel to China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. On the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several leaders attending the Summit.

India has been a member of the SCO since 2017 and held the presidency of the Council of Heads of State of the organisation during 2022-23, the MEA noted. In a continuation of ongoing engagement, earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and handed over a message and an invitation from President Xi Jinping for the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi paid an official visit to India from August 18 to 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Wang Yi, a Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party and the Foreign Minister of China. "Mr. Wang Yi handed over a message and an invitation from President Xi to the Prime Minister for the SCO Summit being held in Tianjin. He also shared his positive assessment of the bilateral meeting with EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar and the 24th Meeting of the Special Representatives, which he co-chaired with NSA Ajit Doval during his visit," Prime Minister's Office stated in a release.

Prime Minister emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border, and reiterated India's commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question.

ALSO READ | China's BIG statement against US' steep tariffs on India, says, '...the bully...'

Prime Minister thanked President Xi for the invitation to the SCO Summit and conveyed his acceptance. He expressed support for China's Presidency of the SCO Summit and said that he looked forward to meeting President Xi in Tianjin. PM underlined that stable, predictable, and constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional and global peace and prosperity, an official statement issued by PMO read.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan FLIRTS with contestant at Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, says 'mahila ke hoton ko..', she replies 'Jaya Bachchan aapki..'
Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan FLIRTS with contestant at Kaun Banega Crorepati 17
'Having difficulty in speaking...': Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health, family seeks prayers
Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health
Hariharan receives Honorary Doctorate, 'King of Ghazals' reveals favorite singer from new generation, it's not Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, but..
Hariharan receives Honorary Doctorate, 'King of Ghazals' reveals favorite singer
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attack: When Arvind Kejriwal was targeted with eggs, ink, blows and slap
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attack: When Arvind Kejriwal was targeted with eggs, ink...
Milan Airport Fire: Panic erupts at Malpensa Airport as man sets fire to check-in counter, watch video here
Panic erupts at Malpensa Airport as man sets fire to check-in counter, watch
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE