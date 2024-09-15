PM Modi to visit Jamshedpur today, set to announce various schemes for...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League final; Anderson Peters lifts title

US says it is working on 'substantial' round of further assistance for Kyiv

Viral video: Seven-foot-long Python found inside car bonnet in UP, watch

Population of this small country is less than people on Delhi metro train, these countries are also on list; check here

'Can you believe?': Jonty Rhodes surprised at missing India's fielding coach role despite Gambhir's support

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Seven-foot-long Python found inside car bonnet in UP, watch

Viral video: Seven-foot-long Python found inside car bonnet in UP, watch

Population of this small country is less than people on Delhi metro train, these countries are also on list; check here

Population of this small country is less than people on Delhi metro train, these countries are also on list; check here

'Can you believe?': Jonty Rhodes surprised at missing India's fielding coach role despite Gambhir's support

'Can you believe?': Jonty Rhodes surprised at missing India's fielding coach role despite Gambhir's support

8 Bollywood stars who did films for free

8 Bollywood stars who did films for free

7 desi words added to Oxford dictionary

7 desi words added to Oxford dictionary

7 most romantic animals in the world

7 most romantic animals in the world

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

6 most haunted places in the world

6 most haunted places in the world

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor can’t take her eyes off Varun Dhawan as they enjoy breakfast on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar set

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor can’t take her eyes off Varun Dhawan as they enjoy breakfast on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar set

Radhika Madan recalls giving 'worst audition' of her life, was dropped from this Karan Johar film: 'I had fever, cold'

Radhika Madan recalls giving 'worst audition' of her life, was dropped from this Karan Johar film: 'I had fever, cold'

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi to visit Jamshedpur today, set to announce various schemes for...

The BJP leader reviewed the preparations being made at Regal ground earlier today for the arrival of the PM.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 06:33 AM IST

PM Modi to visit Jamshedpur today, set to announce various schemes for...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Arjun Munda reviewed the preparations for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jamshedpur. The PM is going to announce various schemes for the people of Jharkhand during, he added. "PM Narendra Modi is coming to Jamshedpur and from here he will address the common people while announcing several schemes for the people of this region. The railway programme which will happen is for inaugurating the Vande Bharat train . The train is designed keeping in mind the comfortability of passengers and to reduce travel time," Arjun Munda said. 

The BJP leader also said that apart from Vande Bharat's inauguration, several other rural development schemes across the country will also be inaugurated, "Several schemes for rural development for the whole country will also be inaugurated during the visit. Schemes for housing will be inaugurated. The government's aim is to make sure the welfare schemes reach the people properly, so for that a big step will be taken in the Jamshedpur program." "Wherever the Prime Minister goes, the people in that region also want to hear the PM. So for that, he will come to the ground and address the crowd," Munda added. 

The BJP leader reviewed the preparations being made at Regal ground earlier today for the arrival of the PM. "Reviewed the preparations being made at Regal Ground for the arrival of the Prime Minister in Jamshedpur on 15th September. The PM will inaugurate many railways and lay the foundation stone of projects on that day and will address a public meeting," said the BJP leader in a post on X. On Sunday, Union Minister and BJP Jharkhand in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan also visited Ranchi. During a meeting with reporters, he mentioned the upcoming visit of the PM and that the party will take out six Parivartan Yatras.

"...We will take out six Parivartan Yatras in Jharkhand. Our local prominent leaders as well as senior leaders will also participate.
 The Prime Minister will visit Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on 15th (September). Along with the gift of Vande Bharat Train, the Prime Minister will deposit the first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the accounts of 1,13,195 poor people of Jharkhand," Chouhan told reporters.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Who is Simran Budharup? Actress 'rough-handled' during Lalbaugcha Raja darshan in viral video

Kolkata rape-murder case: CM Mamata Banerjee visits protesting doctors, says, 'last attempt to...'

Kolkata rape-murder case: CM Mamata Banerjee visits protesting doctors, says, 'last attempt to...'

This 1999 National Award winning film became a superhit, had a superstar, actress was scared to work on it because..

This 1999 National Award winning film became a superhit, had a superstar, actress was scared to work on it because..

CBSE issues show-cause notices to 27 schools in Rajasthan and Delhi for...

CBSE issues show-cause notices to 27 schools in Rajasthan and Delhi for...

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet's brace helps IND beat PAK 2-1, enter semis unbeaten

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet's brace helps IND beat PAK 2-1, enter semis unbeaten

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

6 most haunted places in the world

6 most haunted places in the world

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement