PM Modi to visit J-K today, to lead International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21

PM Modi will visit Jammu & Kashmir on June 20 and 21, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). On June 20, Prime Minister Modi will attend the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, beginning about 6 p.m.

The foundation stone for several development projects in J&K will be laid by Prime Minister Modi at their inauguration. According to the announcement, he would also introduce the JKCIP, or Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Programme.



The 10th International Day of Yoga will take place at SKICC in Srinagar on June 21 at around 6:30 a.m., and the prime minister will be attending. Following the yoga practice, he will give a speech to the group on the occasion, according to the statement.

The Yoga Day celebration this year highlights the significant influence yoga has on youthful bodies and minds. The festival intends to bring thousands of people together through yoga practice, promoting health and wellbeing worldwide.



Since 2015, the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and Delhi's Kartavya Path have all hosted International Day of Yoga (IDY) events under the direction of Prime Minister Modi.