Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat on October 30 and 31, where he will participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructural and development projects worth over Rs 280 crore in Ekta Nagar. These projects aim to enhance the tourist experience, improve accessibility and support sustainability initiatives in the area.

The Prime Minister will address the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course on the eve of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in Aarambh 6.0. The 99th Common Foundation Course – Aarambh 6.0 – includes 653 Officer Trainees from across 16 civil services of India and three civil services of Bhutan. He will also offer floral tributes at the Statue of Unity, which will be followed by the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations. The theme for this year’s programme is ‘Road map for Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.’

PM Modi will offer floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations. He will administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and witness Ekta Diwas Parade, comprising 16 marching contingents from nine states and one UT police force, four Central Armed Police Forces, NCC and a marching band. Some special attractions include Hell March contingent of the NSG, daredevil show by the BSF and CRPF women, a show on combination of Indian Martial Arts by the BSF, piped band show by schoolchildren and ‘Surya Kiran’ flypast by the Indian Air Force.