Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Amid India-US tariff conflict, PM Modi to skip General Debate at high-level UNGA 80th session

UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation: David Lammy named UK's new Deputy PM; here's full list of ministerial changes

Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 15 quotes to share on Whatsapp, Instagram status on Anant Chaturdashi as we bid farewell to Lord Ganesha

PM Modi to visit flood-affected states, review relief measures

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik says Anu Malik doesn’t even look at his family, talks about their broken bond

Big UPDATE for Indian nationals, New Zealand revises visa requirements for students, professionals, will now only accept..., effective from...

Kiku Sharda breaks his silence on quitting Kapil Sharma's show after reports of 'fight' with Krushna Abhishek

Elon Musk's Tesla's slow start in India with just 600 bookings: Who became the first customer to purchase Model Y?

'I don't think we have...': Donald Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks

MEA issues BIG statement on Australia’s anti-immigration ‘march for protest’, says, ‘in regular touch…,Indian community…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation: David Lammy named UK's new Deputy PM; here's full list of ministerial changes

UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation

Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 15 quotes to share on Whatsapp, Instagram status on Anant Chaturdashi as we bid farewell to Lord Ganesha

Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 15 quotes to share on Whatsapp, Instagram status...

PM Modi to visit flood-affected states, review relief measures

PM Modi to visit flood-affected states, review relief measures

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi to visit flood-affected states, review relief measures

The visit comes amid mounting devastation caused by incessant rainfall, which has claimed hundreds of lives and caused extensive damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 07:57 AM IST

PM Modi to visit flood-affected states, review relief measures
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

According to government sources cited by media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the flood-affected states to assess the situation. To learn about the current state of affairs in various states, the Prime Minister is expected to travel to the states and meet with chief ministers and other high-ranking officials.

Heavy rains that have been battering cities for weeks are causing flooding in several north Indian states. Among the worst-hit regions are Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh. For days now, Punjab has been severely affected by water shortages.  As of Friday, at least 43 individuals had died and three more were unaccounted for. According to officials, AIIMS Delhi has sent a specialized medical team to the affected districts as part of the stepped-up relief and rescue efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now visit the flood-affected states, according to government sources who spoke to news agencies.

Himachal Pradesh

More than 360 people have died in Himachal Pradesh since the monsoon season began, making it one of the worst-hit areas.  According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 509 water delivery schemes, 2,838 power supply lines, and 1,087 highways are still blocked.

 The expected financial losses, which impact both public and private infrastructure, exceed Rs 3,979.52 crore.  In order to aid stranded pilgrims, the Indian Air Force has been called upon for rescue missions, especially during the Manimahesh Yatra.

Punjab

One of the worst meteorological disasters to hit Punjab in decades is currently occurring. 43 people have been killed as a result of the flooding of more than 1,900 villages in 23 districts. Due to the devastation to almost 1.71 lakh hectares of crops, the state administration has asked the Center for a special financial package to handle the situation.

 After visiting flood-affected districts, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will present PM Modi with a thorough damage assessment. Rescue efforts are still underway in the worst devastated areas, and all of the state's rivers are still above danger levels.

Jammu and Kashmir

There are indications that things are getting better in Jammu and Kashmir. Following many days of intense rains, water levels in the Jhelum River and other bodies of water have started to drop. For the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts mostly dry conditions with sporadic light showers.

Uttarakhand

Severe flash floods and landslides have also occurred in Uttarakhand and other northern Indian regions, causing extensive property damage and upsetting daily routines. State and federal organisations are coordinating rescue operations and delivering necessary supplies to impacted communities as part of ongoing relief efforts.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Japan trade deal: Donald Trump cuts Japanese tariff to 15%, signs USD 550 billion investment
US-Japan trade deal: Donald Trump cuts Japanese tariff to 15%, signs USD 550 bil
'Ye 18 number humara picha kab chodega': Ramiz Raja's meltdown after Pakistan lose to Afghanistan
'Ye 18 number humara picha...': Ramiz Raja's meltdown after PAK lose to AFG
India-US ties: Beyond simplistic binaries
India-US ties: Beyond simplistic binaries
OpenAI Ditches Nvidia? ChatGPT maker to develop its own AI Chips in partnership with....
OpenAI Ditches Nvidia? ChatGPT maker to develop its own AI Chips in partnership
Ajit Pawar BREAKS silence after viral video shows him 'rebuking' IPS Anjana Krishna: 'Was trying to...'
Ajit Pawar BREAKS silence after viral video shows him 'rebuking' IPS Anjana
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE