PM Modi to visit flood-affected states, review relief measures

The visit comes amid mounting devastation caused by incessant rainfall, which has claimed hundreds of lives and caused extensive damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

According to government sources cited by media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the flood-affected states to assess the situation. To learn about the current state of affairs in various states, the Prime Minister is expected to travel to the states and meet with chief ministers and other high-ranking officials.

Heavy rains that have been battering cities for weeks are causing flooding in several north Indian states. Among the worst-hit regions are Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh. For days now, Punjab has been severely affected by water shortages. As of Friday, at least 43 individuals had died and three more were unaccounted for. According to officials, AIIMS Delhi has sent a specialized medical team to the affected districts as part of the stepped-up relief and rescue efforts.

Himachal Pradesh

More than 360 people have died in Himachal Pradesh since the monsoon season began, making it one of the worst-hit areas. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 509 water delivery schemes, 2,838 power supply lines, and 1,087 highways are still blocked.

The expected financial losses, which impact both public and private infrastructure, exceed Rs 3,979.52 crore. In order to aid stranded pilgrims, the Indian Air Force has been called upon for rescue missions, especially during the Manimahesh Yatra.

Punjab

One of the worst meteorological disasters to hit Punjab in decades is currently occurring. 43 people have been killed as a result of the flooding of more than 1,900 villages in 23 districts. Due to the devastation to almost 1.71 lakh hectares of crops, the state administration has asked the Center for a special financial package to handle the situation.

After visiting flood-affected districts, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will present PM Modi with a thorough damage assessment. Rescue efforts are still underway in the worst devastated areas, and all of the state's rivers are still above danger levels.

Jammu and Kashmir

There are indications that things are getting better in Jammu and Kashmir. Following many days of intense rains, water levels in the Jhelum River and other bodies of water have started to drop. For the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts mostly dry conditions with sporadic light showers.

Uttarakhand

Severe flash floods and landslides have also occurred in Uttarakhand and other northern Indian regions, causing extensive property damage and upsetting daily routines. State and federal organisations are coordinating rescue operations and delivering necessary supplies to impacted communities as part of ongoing relief efforts.