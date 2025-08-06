PM Modi to visit China for SCO Summit, first since Galwan Valley clash
INDIA
For the first time since the ghastly Galwan Valley clash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China to attend the key regional summit Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
