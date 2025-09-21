PM Modi to visit Arunachal, Tripura on September 22; launch projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore

Harnessing the vast hydroelectric potential and promoting sustainable energy generation in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore in Itanagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on September 22 and will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore at Itanagar. He will also address a public function, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Thereafter, he will visit Tripura and perform Pooja and Darshan and inaugurate the development work of 'Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex' at Matabari.

Harnessing the vast hydroelectric potential and promoting sustainable energy generation in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore in Itanagar.

The Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) will be developed in the Siyom sub-basin of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Convention Centre at Tawang. Located at over 9,820 feet in the frontier district of Tawang, the centre will serve as a landmark facility to host national and international conferences, cultural festivals, and exhibitions. With a capacity to host over 1,500 delegates, the Centre will meet global standards and support the tourism and cultural potential of the region.

The Prime Minister will launch multiple key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,290 crore, catering to various sectors, including connectivity, health, fire safety, and working women's hostels, among others.

These initiatives are expected to catalyse economic activity, improve the quality of life, and enhance connectivity in the region.

In line with his vision of ensuring ease of doing business and fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Prime Minister will also interact with local taxpayers, traders, and industry representatives to discuss the impact of the recent GST rate rationalisation.

In line with his commitment to promote and preserve the spiritual and cultural heritage of India, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the development work of 'Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex' at Matabari under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme in Gomati district in Tripura.

It is one of the ancient 51 Shakti Peethas located in the Udaipur town of Gomati district in Tripura.

The project, given the shape of a tortoise viewed from above, includes modifications in the temple premises, new pathways, renovated entrances and fencing, drainage system, a new three-storied complex consisting of stalls, meditation hall, guest accommodations, office rooms, among others. It will play a significant role in boosting tourism, creating employment and business opportunities and leading to overall socio-economic development of the region.

