Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Navratri 2025: Must-try bhog recipes for all 9 forms of goddess Durga

Zubeen Garg’s wife makes emotional plea for peace, comes to manager’s defense amid FIRs: Watch

Zubeen Garg funeral: Thousands of fans cry on streets, heartbreaking video surfaces

Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan, former Indian cricketers share strong reactions over handshake controversy: 'Picture abhi baaki hai'

Sharad Navratri 2025: Dates, tithi, shubh muhurat, what to offer each goddess

Navratri 2025: Bollywood actresses who powerfully portrayed Maa Durga, from Kajol to Triptii Dimri

PM Modi to visit Arunachal, Tripura on September 22; launch projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan lashes out at Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari, exposes them for...

Is Ratan Tata's Taj hotel planning to exit from New York's 'The Pierre' in a staggering deal of Rs 170000000000? IHCL says...

October 2025 Festivals Calendar: Key dates for Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath puja, Bhai dooj and other festivals

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Navratri 2025: Must-try bhog recipes for all 9 forms of goddess Durga

Navratri 2025: Must-try bhog recipes for all 9 forms of goddess Durga

Zubeen Garg’s wife makes emotional plea for peace, comes to manager’s defense amid FIRs: Watch

Zubeen Garg’s wife makes emotional plea for peace, comes to manager’s defense

Zubeen Garg funeral: Thousands of fans cry on streets, heartbreaking video surfaces

Zubeen Garg funeral: Thousands of fans cry on streets, watch viral videos

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi to visit Arunachal, Tripura on September 22; launch projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore

Harnessing the vast hydroelectric potential and promoting sustainable energy generation in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore in Itanagar.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

PM Modi to visit Arunachal, Tripura on September 22; launch projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on September 22 and will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore at Itanagar. He will also address a public function, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Thereafter, he will visit Tripura and perform Pooja and Darshan and inaugurate the development work of 'Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex' at Matabari.

Harnessing the vast hydroelectric potential and promoting sustainable energy generation in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore in Itanagar.

The Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) will be developed in the Siyom sub-basin of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Convention Centre at Tawang. Located at over 9,820 feet in the frontier district of Tawang, the centre will serve as a landmark facility to host national and international conferences, cultural festivals, and exhibitions. With a capacity to host over 1,500 delegates, the Centre will meet global standards and support the tourism and cultural potential of the region.

The Prime Minister will launch multiple key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,290 crore, catering to various sectors, including connectivity, health, fire safety, and working women's hostels, among others.

These initiatives are expected to catalyse economic activity, improve the quality of life, and enhance connectivity in the region.

In line with his vision of ensuring ease of doing business and fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Prime Minister will also interact with local taxpayers, traders, and industry representatives to discuss the impact of the recent GST rate rationalisation.

In line with his commitment to promote and preserve the spiritual and cultural heritage of India, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the development work of 'Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex' at Matabari under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme in Gomati district in Tripura.

It is one of the ancient 51 Shakti Peethas located in the Udaipur town of Gomati district in Tripura.

The project, given the shape of a tortoise viewed from above, includes modifications in the temple premises, new pathways, renovated entrances and fencing, drainage system, a new three-storied complex consisting of stalls, meditation hall, guest accommodations, office rooms, among others. It will play a significant role in boosting tourism, creating employment and business opportunities and leading to overall socio-economic development of the region. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
WBSSC Answer Key 2025 for SLST Class 11-12 released at westbengalssc.com; submit objections by...
WBSSC Answer Key 2025 for SLST Class 11-12 released at westbengalssc.com
Meet Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya Deol who runs a successful business of…, owns assets worth Rs 300 crore
Meet Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya Deol who runs a successful business of Rs 300 crore
'Have to start from scratch': Suryakumar Yadav on IND vs PAK Super 4 clash in Dubai
'Have to start from scratch': Suryakumar Yadav on IND vs PAK Super 4 clash
Anurag Kashyap makes SHOCKING comment on Bollywood, says it 'will never be united': 'Who stands for you?'
Anurag Kashyap makes SHOCKING comment on Bollywood, says it 'will never be unite
Panic Over, Reality Hits: Trump's H-1B fee spares current workers but crushes new dreams
Trump's H-1B fee spares current workers but crushes new dreams
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE