PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Agra Metro Rail project on December 7

A total of 27 stations will be developed along the 29.4 km rail corridor in the city.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 07:13 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Agra Metro Rail project on December 7, reports stated on Wednesday. The inauguration ceremony will be attended by the state’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.  

"The Prime Minister will be virtually inaugurating the project in the presence of the Chief Minister and other dignitaries on December 7. The required arrangements are being made," Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said.

The UP Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRC) has begun preparations in this regard. 

Ahead of the programme, barricading for the construction of the first corridor is being done on Fatehabad road. The foundation of the first metro rail station will be laid opposite TDI Mall on Fatehabad road.

On February 28, 2019, the Union Cabinet had approved the Agra Metro Rail project with two corridors that would connect major public nodes, tourist places, and city cluster areas in Agra.

According to the UPMRC, the Rs 8,379.62 crore Agra Metro Rail project will be a major boost to the urban public transport connectivity in the city.

According to the detailed project report (DRP) approved by the Union Cabinet, the Agra Metro Rail project will have two corridors passing through the heart of the city and connecting prominent tourist places, including the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Etmaddulah and Sikandra, as well as major government offices, hospitals and market places.

A total of 27 stations will be developed along the 29.4 km rail corridor in the city.

