PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu tomorrow

In order to strengthen health infrastructure in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday via video conferencing.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), MBBS seats have been increased by 79.60 per cent (from 51,348 seats to 92,222 seats) and the number of PG seats increased by 80.70 per cent (from 31,185 seats to 56,374 seats) during the last seven years.

So, the total medical seats before 2014 were around 82,500. And in the last seven years, a jump of around 80 per cent or 66,000 seats has taken place. The total number of medical colleges (both government and private) has increased from 387 to 596, a jump of around 54 per cent.

At 4 PM tomorrow, 12th January, 11 new medical colleges will be inaugurated in Tamil Nadu. These medical colleges will augment health infrastructure and ensure affordable healthcare to the people of Tamil Nadu. https://t.co/s1JWwelAo3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2022

According to the Press Information Bureau, the districts in which the new Medical Colleges are being established are Virudhunagar, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram, and Krishnagiri, and the total budget for the project was nearly Rs 4000 crore.

The establishment of these eleven medical colleges focuses on PM Modi’s vision to provide affordable medical education to all and increase the health infrastructure in the country, which has been the most important pillar of India’s fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the inauguration of the medical college prompted a political row as the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu accused its rival party, the ruling DMK, of taking credit for the project among other initiatives of its previous government.

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister K Palaniswami, as quoted by PTI, said, “I have come to know that this (DMK) government is trying to paste a sticker as if to show that these colleges were brought by it. I strongly condemn this on behalf of the AIADMK.”

(With inputs from agencies)