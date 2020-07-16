PM Modi to virtually address high-level Segment of ECOSOC on Friday

Headlines

When Vijay Sethupathi rejected film opposite Krithi Shetty due to age gap, saying 'I would never romance her'

Government helping athletes at every level, outlook towards sports changing: PM Modi in Varanasi

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride's father, relatives spotted at Leela Palace, photos go viral

Asian Games 2023: India schedule on September 24, live streaming details

‘Those who opposed Bill for decades trembling now’, says PM Modi on Women Reservation Bill in Varanasi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

When Vijay Sethupathi rejected film opposite Krithi Shetty due to age gap, saying 'I would never romance her'

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states for next 4 days; latest forecast here

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra shares her look for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s 90s themed sangeet

7 richest families of Bollywood 

Natural herbs to increase testosterone levels

9 television actors who own luxurious homes in Mumbai

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

India Creates History, Claims ICC No.1 Ranking In All 3 Formats; Became 2nd Team After SA To Do This

India-Canada Row: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Answers Question On His Allegations Against India

India-Canada Row: NIA Confiscates Properties Of Khalistanis Nijjar And Pannun In Punjab

When Vijay Sethupathi rejected film opposite Krithi Shetty due to age gap, saying 'I would never romance her'

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride's father, relatives spotted at Leela Palace, photos go viral

This actor, played cricket with Virat Kohli, worked with Ranveer Singh, sister is a star actress, her name is...

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi to virtually address high-level Segment of ECOSOC on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address virtually at this year’s High-Level Segment of the United Nations Economic & Social Council (UN ECOSOC) session on Friday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2020, 03:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In his first after India's election to the UN Security Council, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address virtually at this year’s High-Level Segment of the United Nations Economic & Social Council (UN ECOSOC) session on Friday.

Friday marks as the eve of 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

Modi will be joined by his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The High-Level Segment is held annually by ECOSOC and convenes a diverse group of high-level representatives from the Government, the private sector, civil society and academia. The theme of the High-level Segment is "Multilateralism after COVID19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary".

The event assumes special significance as this will be the first opportunity wherein Prime Minister Modi will be addressing the broader UN membership since India's overwhelming election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on 17th June 2020 (for the term 2021-22).

The session will focus on critical forces shaping the course of multilateralism and explore ways to bolster the global agenda through strong leadership, effective international institutions, a broadening of participation and enhanced significance of global public goods, a statement from the Prime Minister's office read.

PM had earlier delivered the keynote address virtually at the 70th anniversary of ECOSOC in January 2016.  

The first meeting of the ECOSOC was convened on 23 January 1946, in London, United Kingdom. India was the first President of ECOSOC in 1946.

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

SSY: Invest Rs 416 per day in this scheme and get Rs 64 lakh, here's how

ICC announces prize money for ODI World Cup 2023, winners will get...

Explained: What is ‘ring of fire’ Solar Eclipse set to occur in October? Know all about this astronomical event

Rapper Shubh breaks silence after cancellation of his India music tour amid India-Canada row: 'Punjabis do not need...'

Australia unveils jersey for ICC ODI World Cup 2023, see pics

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE