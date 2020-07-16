PM Modi to virtually address high-level Segment of ECOSOC on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address virtually at this year’s High-Level Segment of the United Nations Economic & Social Council (UN ECOSOC) session on Friday.

In his first after India's election to the UN Security Council, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address virtually at this year’s High-Level Segment of the United Nations Economic & Social Council (UN ECOSOC) session on Friday.

Friday marks as the eve of 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

Modi will be joined by his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The High-Level Segment is held annually by ECOSOC and convenes a diverse group of high-level representatives from the Government, the private sector, civil society and academia. The theme of the High-level Segment is "Multilateralism after COVID19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary".

The event assumes special significance as this will be the first opportunity wherein Prime Minister Modi will be addressing the broader UN membership since India's overwhelming election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on 17th June 2020 (for the term 2021-22).

The session will focus on critical forces shaping the course of multilateralism and explore ways to bolster the global agenda through strong leadership, effective international institutions, a broadening of participation and enhanced significance of global public goods, a statement from the Prime Minister's office read.

PM had earlier delivered the keynote address virtually at the 70th anniversary of ECOSOC in January 2016.

The first meeting of the ECOSOC was convened on 23 January 1946, in London, United Kingdom. India was the first President of ECOSOC in 1946.

(With ANI inputs)