PM Modi to unveil world’s second-largest statue of saint Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad

PM Narendra Nodi is all set to unveil the world’s second-largest statue in Hyderabad on February 5. The 216-foot-tall statue of 11nth-century social reformer and saint, Ramanujacharya will be in a sitting position.

As per a statement issued by Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji’s ashram, it will be located at a 45-acre complex area on the outskirts of the city.

Welcoming everyone to witness the grand statue, Chinna Jeeyar Swami said, "We heartily welcome everyone including chief guests, dignitaries, devotees, and people from all walks of life for the grand opening of Statue of Equality. Bhagavad Ramanujacharya has remained a true icon of equality for 1,000 years and this project will ensure his teachings are practiced for at least another 1,000 years."

What is the Statue of Equality?

The world’s second tallest statue in a sitting position is made up of ‘panchaloha’, meaning a combination of five metals i.e. gold, copper, silver, brass and zinc. The inner sanctorum deity of Sri Ramanujacharya is built of 120 kilos of gold. This commemorates the 120 years the saint spent on earth.

The project, worth Rs 1,000 crores is funded by donations from global devotees and its foundation stone was laid in 2014.

As explained by Chinna Jeeyar Swami, "Our mission is to make Statue of Equality a culturally paramount destination for people across the globe and inspire everyone to make the world a more equal place to live. Today, as the world is fraught with divisiveness and populism, the need of the hour is Sri Ramanujacharya`s ideology. A torch bearer of Vaishnavism, Bhagavad Ramanuja distilled the essence of Vedas and ancient wisdom to promote the timeless message of equality. Inherently, non-discrimination and equality are the cornerstones of life.”

President Ram Nath Kovind will unveil the inner chamber’s golden statue of Ramanuja on February 13.

Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi `Samaroham`

Many events including a 1035 yajna (fire ritual), and spiritual activities like mass mantra chanting will be conducted to celebrate Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi `Samaroham`. The events in celebration of the 1,000th birth anniversary of the saint will be started from February 2. Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao will co-host the event with Chinna Jeeyar Swami. Many other chief ministers, politicians, actors and celebrities are expected to grace the function.