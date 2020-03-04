PM Modi to skip 'Holi Milan' programmes in wake of coronavirus scare

As the coronavirus scare continues to trouble India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that he will not be participating in any 'Holi Milan' programmes this year in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, Modi cited experts' advice to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of the virus.

"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme," he wrote on Twitter.

Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2020

Modi on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness on novel coronavirus after fresh cases were detected in India.

“Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," Prime Minister Modi said after chairing a meeting on COVID-19 issue.

"There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection," the Prime Minister said.

Notably, the coronavirus outbreak has claimed over 3,000 live globally.

India has so far reported five cases of the deadly novel coronavirus. The first three cases were reported from Kerala who have been discharged from hospitals last month following recovery.