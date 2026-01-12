FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley, three-year-old daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to Indian Idol 3 winner - Watch video

Will Pakistan no longer need IMF loans? Behind Khawaja Asif’s claim and the plan to ‘weaponise’ China’s JF-17

The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test, drops to single digits, earns just Rs...

Real Madrid replaces Xabi Alonso with B team manager Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach

DNA TV Show: US President Donald Trump threatens 'strong' military action amid rising protests in Iran

Hema Malini REACTS to rift rumours with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol after Dharmendra's death: 'I don't know why...'

PM Modi to shift to new office, residence after leaving South Block on Makar Sankranti, check details

India likely to join US-led initiative Pax Silica next month: What is it and who are its members?

Republic Day 2026: How to get free passes for full dress parade rehearsal? Know here

4 Kilometers, One Shot: DRDO’s New Shoulder-Fired Missile Ready for the Army

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley, three-year-old daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to Indian Idol 3 winner - Watch video

Prashant Tamang's wife Martha, daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to singer

Will Pakistan no longer need IMF loans? Behind Khawaja Asif’s claim and the plan to ‘weaponise’ China’s JF-17

Will Pakistan no longer need IMF loans? Behind Khawaja Asif’s claim and the plan

The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test, drops to single digits, earns just Rs...

The Raja Saab box office day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi to shift to new office, residence after leaving South Block on Makar Sankranti, check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up to shift his office to a new office on Makar Sankranti, January 14, Wednesday. His new office will be ‘Seva Teerth’ complex, that is built as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 10:43 PM IST

PM Modi to shift to new office, residence after leaving South Block on Makar Sankranti, check details
PM Modi to shift to new office after leaving South Block.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up to shift his office to a new office on Makar Sankranti, January 14, Wednesday. His new office will be ‘Seva Teerth’ complex, that is built as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project. Apart from the PMO, the complex includes the Cabinet Secretariat, and the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), with each having a separate building. 

How is the new PMO? 

The new building, which comprises the PMO, is named ‘Seva Teerth-1'. It is designed with modern workspaces and massive ceremonial rooms, displaying the essence of ‘service’ (seva). The shifting of the PMO is significant from the point of view that it has been in the South Block since India’s independence in 1947 and therefore it would happen 75 years after India’s independence. 

The building housing the Cabinet Secretariat is called Seva Teerth-3, which had already relocated in September 2025, while ‘Seva Teerth-3' will include the National Security Advisor’s office. 

What will happen to South Block? 

After PM Modi vacates, both the South and North Blocks will turn into a museum open for the public, named ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat Sangrahalaya’. The museum will be made in collaboration with France’s Museum Development Agency which signed the agreement with India on December 19, 2024, for the technical cooperation for the development of the planned museum. 

One of India’s biggest construction company, Larsen & Toubro, will construct the whole Seva Teerth premises, also called Executive Enclave, at a cost of Rs 1,189 crore, covering 2,26,203 sq ft. Apart from the office the Prime Minister will live in a new residence, named “Executive Enclave Part 2” for now, is also being constructed nearby. This change signifies PM Modi’s resolve to remove colonial structures.  

His government had earlier renamed New Delhi's iconic Rajpath to Kartavya Path. 

PM Modi on Monday concluded his three-day visit to Gujarat and arrived in New Delhi, marking the end of a packed schedule that included cultural, diplomatic and commemorative engagements. The Prime Minister was given a warm farewell at the airport by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and several other senior leaders and officials. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley, three-year-old daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to Indian Idol 3 winner - Watch video
Prashant Tamang's wife Martha, daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to singer
Will Pakistan no longer need IMF loans? Behind Khawaja Asif’s claim and the plan to ‘weaponise’ China’s JF-17
Will Pakistan no longer need IMF loans? Behind Khawaja Asif’s claim and the plan
The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test, drops to single digits, earns just Rs...
The Raja Saab box office day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test
Real Madrid replaces Xabi Alonso with B team manager Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach
Real Madrid replaces Xabi Alonso with Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach
DNA TV Show: US President Donald Trump threatens 'strong' military action amid rising protests in Iran
DNA TV Show: Trump threatens strong military action amid rising protest in Iran
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement