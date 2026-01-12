PM Modi to shift to new office, residence after leaving South Block on Makar Sankranti, check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up to shift his office to a new office on Makar Sankranti, January 14, Wednesday. His new office will be ‘Seva Teerth’ complex, that is built as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up to shift his office to a new office on Makar Sankranti, January 14, Wednesday. His new office will be ‘Seva Teerth’ complex, that is built as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project. Apart from the PMO, the complex includes the Cabinet Secretariat, and the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), with each having a separate building.

How is the new PMO?

The new building, which comprises the PMO, is named ‘Seva Teerth-1'. It is designed with modern workspaces and massive ceremonial rooms, displaying the essence of ‘service’ (seva). The shifting of the PMO is significant from the point of view that it has been in the South Block since India’s independence in 1947 and therefore it would happen 75 years after India’s independence.

The building housing the Cabinet Secretariat is called Seva Teerth-3, which had already relocated in September 2025, while ‘Seva Teerth-3' will include the National Security Advisor’s office.

What will happen to South Block?

After PM Modi vacates, both the South and North Blocks will turn into a museum open for the public, named ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat Sangrahalaya’. The museum will be made in collaboration with France’s Museum Development Agency which signed the agreement with India on December 19, 2024, for the technical cooperation for the development of the planned museum.

One of India’s biggest construction company, Larsen & Toubro, will construct the whole Seva Teerth premises, also called Executive Enclave, at a cost of Rs 1,189 crore, covering 2,26,203 sq ft. Apart from the office the Prime Minister will live in a new residence, named “Executive Enclave Part 2” for now, is also being constructed nearby. This change signifies PM Modi’s resolve to remove colonial structures.

His government had earlier renamed New Delhi's iconic Rajpath to Kartavya Path.

PM Modi on Monday concluded his three-day visit to Gujarat and arrived in New Delhi, marking the end of a packed schedule that included cultural, diplomatic and commemorative engagements. The Prime Minister was given a warm farewell at the airport by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and several other senior leaders and officials.