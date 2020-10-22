Headlines

India

Watch LIVE: PM Modi sets tone for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 addressing ten Durga Puja Pandals

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's wife and Odissi dancer Donna and her team will showcase their art at the inauguration ceremony. Assembly elections are due in the state in April-May next year. The ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP do not want to leave any stone unturned to woo voters to strengthen their vote bank.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 11:49 AM IST

In West Bengal, the Durga Puja starts today, amidst the guidelines given for Corona and the Calcutta High Court directive's rescue. The pandals are decorated, but there is no-entry inside the restricted zones. Not only will the number of devotees be limited, but there are restrictions on the number of organizers. In the midst of all this, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 10 Puja Pandals of the state. He will also address all the pandals simultaneously through video conferencing.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Puja Pandal organized by BJP in Saltlake. Apart from this, there are ten direct puja pandals of the state.

West Bengal BJP has arranged for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's live streaming to the state's people as part of his strategy of public relations during festivals. For the first time, Durga Puja is being organized at the Eastern Regional Cultural Center (EZCC) at Saltlake under the State BJP Mahila Morcha and Cultural Cell's joint aegis. Modi's digital address on the occasion of 'Mahashthi' will set the tone for this year's Durga Puja.

Durga Puja begins on Mahashthi

The five-day festival begins at the 'Mahashthi.' State BJP's Cultural Cell convenor Suman Banerjee said that the program would start with a chant. The party will also install large screens in many parts of the state for broadcasting the Prime Minister's address. The EZCC will host various cultural events next week.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's wife and Odissi dancer Donna and her team will showcase their art at the inauguration ceremony. State BJP vice-president Pratap Banerjee said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address will be telecast live in EZCC and ten other puja pandals in the state. The names of these ten pandals are yet to be finalized. Earlier, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had said that the party is not directly involved in organizing Durga Puja anywhere.

The event gave rise to speculation that there were differences within the party. Assembly elections are due in the state in April-May next year. The ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP do not want to leave any stone unturned to woo voters to strengthen their vote bank. The BJP has been very active in the state in the last few years, and after the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party seems quite excited in the state.

