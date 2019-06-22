PM Modi to review economic growth, meet economists, experts at NITI Aayog today

The agenda of the meeting will be to discuss macro-economic issues, the current slowdown in the economy and Union Budget which will be tabled in the Parliament on July 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet leading economists, experts ahead of the Union Budget which will be presented in Parliament on July 5. Modi's meeting with economists is expected to be held around 4:30 pm on Saturday at NITI Aayog.

Recently, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das had raised concerns on the economic slowdown.

Prime Minister Modi will review issues before the presentation of the Union Budget which will be tabled in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5. The PM will also review presentations on proposals made for tax-payers. The Economic Survey for the current financial year will be tabled on July 4.

On Friday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a pre-budget meeting with finance ministers of all the states.

Prior to that, on Wednesday, the Finance Minister held the 20th meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) to review the current global and domestic economic situation and financial stability issues including, inter-alia, those concerning Banking and NBFCs.

The Council was also apprised of the progress made towards setting-up of the Financial Data Management Centre (FDMC) to facilitate integrated data aggregation and analysis as also a Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-Fin) towards strengthening the cybersecurity framework for the financial sector.

