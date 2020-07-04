PM Modi to review coronavirus relief work by BJP units during lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will review the relief work done by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) units during the countrywide lockdown period.

The announcement was made by the party's general secretary Arun Jain on Friday.

"The core committee from every state would be presenting in front of the Prime Minister summary of their work and the PM will give feedback. It is because of his vision that the party workers from across the country were inspired to take up initiatives," Jain was quoted as saying by ANI.

State party units will be giving a presentation on the relief work undertaken by them during lockdown at 4 pm. Senior party leaders have been asked to join the presentation.

It will be live-streamed on NaMo app and other digital platforms.