PM Modi to release commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination to mark FAO's 75th anniversary today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination on the occasion of 75th Anniversary of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) on 16 October to mark the long-standing relation of India with Food and Agriculture Organisation.
Issuing a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation 17 recently developed bio-fortified varieties of eight crops.
The occasion marks the highest priority accorded by the government to agriculture and nutrition, and is a testament of the resolve to completely eliminate hunger, undernourishment and malnutrition. It will be witnessed by Anganwadis, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Organic and Horticulture Missions across the country. Union Agriculture Minister, Finance Minister and Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister will also be present on the occasion.
(With agency inputs)